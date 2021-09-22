Yu-Gi-Oh Is Opening Up a Kaiba Corporation Store

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the most nostalgic anime series out there, and it knows how to bring the fandom together. While the trading card game and anime keep things afloat most days, things are about to heat up for an anniversary. Yu-Gi-Oh is turning 25 this month, and an actual Kaiba Corporation store is going to open to celebrate.

Yes, you heard that right! The Kaiba Corporation is heading to the real world for a bit. An online shop is opening to promote the Kaiba Corporation, and it will give fans the chance to shop at Seto Kaiba’s thriving company.

According to reports from Konami, the store is opening online starting September 30. This date was chosen as Yu-Gi-Oh debuted on this day 25 years ago, and the shop will stay open for exactly a year. In each quarter, the store will bring out new items inspired by the story’s first four arcs: Duelist Kingdom, Battle City, Pharaoh’s Memories, and Ceremonial Battle.

Of course, the store will also carry some special anniversary gear in its first quarter. To start, a Yu-Gi-Oh pin set will be up for sale alongside boxer shorts, posters, and even a replica of Kaiba’s briefcase with his entire original deck included.

As you can imagine, Yu-Gi-Oh fans are geeking out over the store, and many do wish the Kaiba Corporation pop-up would get a physical location. Sadly, the pandemic does make it hard to float a stunt like that. For now, the online shop will have to do, and fans can keep their fingers crossed for an actual store one day. Because if the Pokemon Center can thrive in Japan, well – what’s stopping Seto Kaiba from doing the same?

