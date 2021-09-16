Yu-Gi-Oh Announces Special Anniversary Collectible for Kaiba

Seto Kaiba has always been one of the most popular characters of Yu-Gi-Oh!, earning his title as one of the anime franchise’s most beloved anti-hero as he would be willing to battle both hero and villain alike over the course of the first series of the anime, Duel Monsters. To help in celebrating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the franchise, the Official Card Game for Yu-Gi-Oh! is offering fans the opportunity to not only pick up some of Kaiba’s most noteworthy cards but carry them in style with a briefcase of its very own.

While Kaiba was an adept duelist on his own, he was never quite able to hit the level of Yugi Moto and the Pharoah that shared a body with the young student. Certainly, though, Seto had more than enough money to make up to his dueling inadequacies when compared to Yugi, managing to create new technology that was used to duel which would bring the duel monsters to life in the anime series, that is until the supernatural elements of the storyline would come into play. While Kaiba hasn’t returned in future series of the anime, like the current iteration of the franchise Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens, it’s clear that his legacy has live on.

The Official Twitter Account for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game showed off the insane merchandise which will help players create their own Kaiba deck by giving them the “Utlimate Kaiba Set” to help celebrate the franchise’s twenty-fifth anniversary:

The translation of the Tweet goes into detail about the luxury set, which is set to release next April and will retail for around $300 USD, so Yu-Gi-Oh! fans better get their wallets ready if they’re looking to step into a duel like Seto Kaiba. While Seto would normally rely on his collection of Blue Eyes, White Dragons to win matches, later on in the series, he would acquire one of the Egyptian God Cards, Obelisk The Tormentor, which definitely stepped up his game.

Will you be picking up this insane Kaiba deck in the spring of next year? Do you think we’ll eventually see Kaiba one day return to the anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of dueling.