Yu-Gi-Oh: Bandai to Release Millennium Puzzle Model Kit

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh might not be at the front of headlines these days, but its fandom is still as loyal as ever. The franchise is thriving in its own ways thanks to Yu-Gi-Oh's trading card game and latest anime. Of course, the show also stays afloat thanks to its ever-growing catalog of merchandise, and Bandai is about to add to that pile in the best of ways.

After all, Bandai is doing what it does best when it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh's next piece of merchandise. The company is releasing a simple model kit for the Millennium Puzzle, and the piece will make fans work hard to finish the build. You know, since it will not come with any sort of instructions.

As you can see above, the model kit is a simple sit-and-snap piece, so it is easy enough for beginners. The Millennium Puzzle will be comprised of dozens of pieces that interlock to make Yugi's necklace. The only issue is that there will be zero instructions, so you will have to use the heart of the cards to help guide this Yu-Gi-Oh build.

Currently, Bandai has made no plans to sell this kit overseas, but fans are confident it will be imported before long. The kit is expected to cost about $35 USD in Japan, so you might be able to find a re-ship service if you're desperate to nab this model kit. And if you want a taste of how this product works, Bandai has several sit-and-snap kits available stateside for Pokemon, Dragon Ball, and more.

What do you make of this latest model kit? Do you want other Yu-Gi-Oh replicas to join this collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.