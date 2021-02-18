Yu-Gi-Oh Really Took Kaiba's Rivalry to a New Level with This Tech

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh's first season in Duel Monsters might be most well known for the adventures of Yugi Moto as he struggled in life or death duels, but the anti-hero of Seto Kaiba was able to get more than a few fans on his side in his desire to be the best around and one fan has discovered just how far the wielder of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon was willing to go to succeed. Kaiba helped to create Duel Discs in the first season of the anime, but it seems as if he wasn't satisfied and took things up a notch.

Kaiba not only battled against Yugi from time to time, but he also dueled against Moto's friends and enemies in a bid to prove that he was the greatest duelist in the world, normally employing either the Blue-Eyes White Dragon cards or going one step further and relying on the Egyptian God Card of Obelisk The Tormentor. In this clip from Duel Monsters, we see Kaiba create technology that allowed him to actually travel to the afterlife itself and battle against the Pharoah that shared headspace with Yugi throughout the series in Atem, who was originally presented as a potential villain for the franchise.

Twitter User Joker The Menace dug up this old English dubbed clip from Yu-Gi-Oh!: Duel Monsters that showed the lengths that Seto Kaiba would go to prove he wasn't only the best duelist in the world, but also the best duelist to ever exist throughout time as he battled against the insanely powerful Pharoah:

Seto Kaiba built a machine that literally lets you travel to the afterlife just so that he can have a chance to duel Atem again pic.twitter.com/DDGPuHMYYC — Marlon 🐝🗿 (@JokerTheMenace) February 16, 2021

Currently, Kaiba is no longer a part of the Yu-Gi-Oh anime, with the current iteration of the franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, following a brand new set of protagonists who are looking to make a name for themselves in the world of dueling. Long gone are the days when the series was steeped in the mythology and magic of this fictional ancient Egypt, but the presence of Kaiba still has a role to play in the world of the anime.

What do you think of this insane technology that Kaiba created to battle in the afterlife? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Duel Monsters.