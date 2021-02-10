Yu-Gi-Oh Finally Completes Its Subbed Series on Crunchyroll

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the anime series that helped put the medium on the map in the '90s. As you can imagine, there is some serious nostalgia backing the show's first series, but it hasn't always been easy to watch. The 4Kids dub of Yu-Gi-Oh is the stuff of memes, and the anime's subbed edition can be hard to track down. But now, it has gotten way easier to find thanks to Crunchyroll.

After all, the streaming service has finished its upload of the subbed anime. Back in July 2015, Crunchyroll began the long task of subbing Yu-Gi-Oh for fans. New episodes have been added to the catalog monthly for nearly six years, and the end has come. This week marked the debut of episodes 223 and 224 which mark the end of Yu-Gi-Oh season one.

(Photo: Studio Gallop)

As you can imagine, fans are excited about the gift. Yu-Gi-Oh lovers likely grew up with the 4Kids dub, but that take on the series is campy at the least. From character personalities to duels, there are entire chunks of the anime changed in the dub. Now, the sub is here, and its completed version can give fans the most authentic Yu-Gi-Oh translation out there.

Want to know more about Yu-Gi-Oh? You can head to Crunchyroll now to start watching. The show's official synopsis can be found below:

"Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan, and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that’s sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one’s destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn’t long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world."

Do you sense a Yu-Gi-Oh marathon in your future? Do you prefer subbed or dubbed anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.