Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens Prepares U.S. Debut Following Trademark Application

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of those series that endured the test of time and plans to do so for quite a while. It has been years since the franchise cropped up under creator Kazuki Takahashi, and it carries on today with Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens, its most recent anime. And thanks to a trademark update, it seems as if the new show is planning to heads to the U.S. at last.

Over on Reddit, the user /Josh_a_J got the fandom buzzing when he found a certain trademark application. It turns out that Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens has gone so far as to file a trademark in the U.S. and Italy. This application's approval will give Konami trademark power over the name Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens in these countries, and that authority would be needed before the anime could be exported to the U.S.

So far, Konami has not given any official word on Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens coming to the U.S., but fans are hopeful. The franchise is still popular with anime fans overseas, and it has brought all its previous shows stateside. Yu-Gi-Oh Arc-V was the most recent anime to air in the U.S., so it makes sense that Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens could be on its tail.

Of course, fans are curious why the show did not come out sooner, but that delay is normal for dubbed anime. Konami has also been navigating the unprecedented challenges which came with the global outbreak of COVID-19. But after this trademark application goes through, there is hope Konami will bring Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens stateside. And if that is the case, let's hope the franchise brings over its Rush Duel TCG sets too!

Want to know more about this new anime? You can check out the official synopsis of Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens here: "Yuga Oudou is a fifth-grade student at The Seventh Goha elementary school. He calls his invention "Road" and develops various "Road" every day. He has felt that the duels managed by adults are cramped and has completed a new rule that everyone could enjoy. One day, Luke in the next class reports a rumor about "The King of Duel." Being filled with curiosity, Yuga and Luke arrive at a significant stone monument, and a mysterious person appears in front of it. To be recognized as "The King of Duel," they must win at the duels within a limited time! "I can win with 'Rush Duel,' my own idea!" Yuga and Luke, the story of two boys who change the cramped world with new duels now begins."

