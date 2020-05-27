Yu-Gi-Oh Gives Better Look at Its Godly Funko Pops

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh!'s first season was all about the magic that was spawned from the ancient world of Egypt, with some of the most powerful monsters that one could add to their deck coming in the form of the Egyptian God Cards, and now, Funko Pop is giving us a better look at the upcoming recreations of these deities via their unique style! The Egyptian Gods themselves were comprised of Slifer the Sky Dragon, Obelisk the Tormentor, and the Winged Dragon of Ra, and should a duelist be able to collect all three, they would become the strongest being in the world.

Funko Pops have really found a niche for themselves among the world of pop culture, not just gaining traction in the world of anime with the likes of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and countless others, but also with comic book movies, television series, and a variety of other pieces of entertainment that have each gotten their own unique figures during the history of the merchandise. While there have been Funko Pops for several Yu-Gi-Oh! characters and monsters that were a part of duelists' decks, though we'd be hard pressed to think of any that could match the overall power that was exuding from the likes of the Egyptian Gods!

Twitter User Serlent Pops shared this brand new look at Slifer The Skydragon (See at Hot Topic) and Obelisk The Tormentor (See at GameStop) from the first story line of Yu-Gi-Oh! that were wielded by Yugi Moto and Seto Kaiba respectively as they looked to each become the greatest duelists in the world:

Yu-Gi-Oh! has continued telling the story of a world that is populated by duelists past the tale of Yugi Moto, though only the first season truly focused entirely on the magic of ancient Egypt and the pharaoh's spirit that inhabited our protagonist's body!

What Yu-Gi-Oh! characters or monsters would you like to see get Funko Pops of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of duelists!

