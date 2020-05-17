Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Revisits Original Anime by Making Coloring Book for Fans

✖

The creator of Yu-Gi-Oh is a big fan of social media, and he has taken to Instagram to gift fans of the franchise with a little present. In a time where so many people are under quarantine, anime fans are looking to do other things than binge TV shows between work, so Kazuki Takahashi came up with something to help them out. He penned his own Yu-Gi-Oh coloring page, and it will keep fans engaged for a good while.

The post appeared online not too long ago, and Takahashi said he penned it while sitting at home. The artist went on to rally Yu-Gi-Oh fans who were bored at home by sharing this coloring page and wishing them the best of luck in their isolation.

The page, which can be seen below, focuses on the original anime by drawing a slew of its leads. Of course, Yugi Muto is front and center as he raises a hand towards the sky. The duelist looks sleek as ever in this black-and-white piece, and the same can be said for Seto Kaiba.

View this post on Instagram しばらく自粛が続くので暇で何もやる事ない時にでも^_^😳😊遊戯王ぬりえ😳😊皆さん頑張りましょう！👍👍😃 A post shared by kazuki takahashi (@studio_dice) on Apr 8, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

After all, the tech heir is included in this coloring page. The man is wearing his usual outfit, and you can find a tiny Blue-Eyes White Dragon behind him. This coloring page also pays homage to Joey as Yugi's friend stands in the back left. This piece gives Joey even wilder hair than usual, and his sneakers will be a true joy to color in. The only thing missing in this Yu-Gi-Oh page is the Dark Magician, but fans have hope Takahashi will gift them with another coloring craft before too long.

Do you think it is time Yu-Gi-Oh revisited its original heroes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.