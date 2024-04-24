Yuri on Ice Cancelation Sparks Rescue Campaign From Fans

Yuri on Ice is a series like none other before. Released in October 2016, the MAPPA Studios production was one of the first titles that pushed the company into stardom. Despite having a single season to its name, Yuri on Ice became a hot topic in the fandom as anime lovers flocked to its drama. Of course, this means all those fans were put out with MAPPA announced plans for the Yuri on Ice movie were canceled, but fans are not ready to give up on the series.

Taking to Change, the petition website has earned traction from fans of Yuri on Ice in wake of its stunning cancelation. More than 10,000 fans have signed a petition asking for Netflix to save Yuri on Ice. In less than a week, the petition has drawn global attention from the fandom, and its supporters say they aren't about to let Yuri on Ice fall into obscurity.

"The movie of one of the most famous and award-winning sports anime has been canceled," the petition writes. "This request is for Netflix to notice us and save Yuri!!! On ICE from oblivion by obtaining the rights for either a second season or a movie, we will continue making history."

Of course, the petition is not wrong about the Yuri on Ice fandom. The community is still thriving even in the wake of Yuri on Ice's absence as of late. In its heyday, Yuri on Ice won a number of top-tier awards from brands like Crunchyroll, and its pushed tons of home video sales. From Tumblr to Reddit, social media was flooded with Yuri on Ice content, and animation lovers were thrilled by its ice skating sequences. All of this left Yuri on Ice's movie in a good spot, but MAPPA Studios announced this month the project was no longer moving forward.

According to the studio, Yuri on Ice: Ice Adolescence was canceled for various reasons, but no specific explanation was given. The announcement sent ripples throughout social media as anime fans have waited for the Yuri on Ice comeback since 2019. However, a shift in focus at MAPPA has left the fandom high and dry. But given the community's dedication, well – fans are not ready to let Yuri on Ice die on the vine.

If you are not familiar with Yuri on Ice, the award-winning anime is available to stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll. You can find out more about Yuri on Ice thanks to its official synopsis below:

"Yuri Katsuki makes his way to the Grand Prix ice skating competition as Japan's top representative with his eyes on the prize. However, instead of celebrating, Yuri walks away defeated and ready to retire for good. But a run-in with champion Viktor Nikiforov and rising star Yuri Plisetsky ignites a new fire within him. With the two of them close by his side, Yuri will take to the ice once more."

