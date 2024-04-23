Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Was Originally Developed as an Anime

Mad Max is gearing up for its big comeback. If you did not know, the franchise is set to revisit Furiosa with the help of actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is on the horizon, and in a recent interview, producer Doug Mitchell admitted the incoming prequel was first developed 10+ years ago as an anime.

The confession comes on the heels of Mitchell's chat with Games Radar. It was there the producer broke down the story behind Furiosa, admitting the project has been in some sort of development for 15 years.

"So Furiosa was ready, in a story sense, 15 years ago," Mitchell shared. "And it's been percolating, the way things do in George's brain, ever since. We had finished the script of Furiosa before we shot Fury Road."

As for the planned anime, it has some big talent in place. Furiosa was set to be directed by Mahiro Maeda originally with the title The Peach. The feature would have brought Mad Max into the world of anime, and Maeda's reputation speaks for itself. From Studio Ghibli to Gainax, Maeda worked on a ton of different titles in the '90s, and he's become a legend for it.

Of course, Mad Max: Fury Road was in development for a lengthy time. The film had its roots in 1987 as filmmaker George Miller began putting together an idea. The idea took years to assemble before pre-production kickstarted in the early 2000s. As plenty of back-and-forth, Mad Max: Fury Road began filming before premiering in May 2015. The movie went on to gross $380 million USD at the global box office. And now, it seems Mad Max is ready to bring Furiosa to theaters after making over its anime pitch.

Want to know more about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga? You can read its official synopsis below before the sequel launches on May 24:

"Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home."

