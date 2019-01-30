Zack Snyder Fans React to ‘Army of the Dead’ Announcement

In May of 2017, Zack Snyder officially stepped away from directing Justice League in the wake of a family tragedy, leading fans to wonder when he would return to the director’s chair. After close to two years of speculation and Snyder being involved with projects in various capacities, his next directing project is confirmed as the zombie movie Army of the Dead for Netflix.
In recent years, fans have grown familiar with Snyder’s offerings in the world of comic books, thanks to films like 300, Watchmen, and Man of Steel, though one of his breakout projects was helming the remake of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead in 2004. Not only are fans excited to see the filmmaker confirm any project, his return not only to horror but to the zombie subgenre specifically inspired countless excited reactions from fans all across social media.
Worth the Big Screen
Already got my fingers crossed that Army of the Dead gets a limited theatrical run because even as a Netflix subscriber I will pay to see Zack Snyder on the big screen.— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) January 30, 2019
Nothing Else Matters
ZACK SNYDER IS BACK, NOTHING ELSE MATTERS. I REPEAT: NOTHING ELSE MATTERS. MY KING IS BACK. pic.twitter.com/Aj1iXgzjhE— jade. ? (@sydneybaretts) January 30, 2019
Fans Unite
Zack Snyder and his fans right now ?? #ArmyoftheDead #ZackIsBack pic.twitter.com/eaxHEEOrug— ?????? #FilmExilesPodcast (@LiveLoveLupe) January 30, 2019
He Is Back
ZACK SNYDER IS— donnia (@fincherism) January 30, 2019
BACK
MAKING ANOTHER HORROR MOVIE
ON NETFLIX
WILL NOT BE CONTAINED
BACK
HE’S BACK
HE IS BACK pic.twitter.com/61j9fsOMwk
Warner Bros. Loosens Its Grip
That feeling when WB/DC are no longer able to hold me hostage on the promise of more Zack Snyder material. pic.twitter.com/sn5bkFtydM— Stemot • Film Exiles Podcast (@Stemot1978) January 30, 2019
Congrats Boss
And so the man, given up for dead, returns to his people, to the sacred #StoneQuarry a king…OUR KING, ZACK SNYDER!!!— Abdul12 (@guvabdul) January 30, 2019
Congrats Boss!!!
“#PowerfulArt can heal, bring awareness, and create change.”
– @ZackSnyder (aka The Boss, aka The Architect, aka The ONE) pic.twitter.com/71perXZurE
Thank You For Creative Freedom
The amount of joy I’m feeling right now is unreal! @ZackSnyder will forever be one of my favorite directors of all time. I’m so glad he’s finally back! & He has full control! Hell Yes! #ArmyoftheDead sounds freaking EPIC! Thank you netflix for allowing real creative freedom! ♥️? pic.twitter.com/0K3lLt1mwR— John Darius (@JDarius28) January 30, 2019
Good Decision
Having Zack Snyder back at another zombie movie is actually a good decision. His Dawn of the Dead remake was really good.— Knight of Cerebus (@SciOperative) January 30, 2019
The Army Is Reporting
The #ZackSnyder army reporting for #ArmyoftheDead on @netflix pic.twitter.com/YbGQOPn3eF— ASciFiWriter (@ascifiwriter) January 30, 2019
Bring It On
Zack Snyder returns and will direct a new zombie movie. #BringItOn #CantWait! pic.twitter.com/8rwsMdnC6L— Exalted McHeroes (@mcheroes224) January 30, 2019