Zack Snyder Fans React to ‘Army of the Dead’ Announcement

In May of 2017, Zack Snyder officially stepped away from directing Justice League in the wake of a family tragedy, leading fans to wonder when he would return to the director’s chair. After close to two years of speculation and Snyder being involved with projects in various capacities, his next directing project is confirmed as the zombie movie Army of the Dead for Netflix.

In recent years, fans have grown familiar with Snyder’s offerings in the world of comic books, thanks to films like 300, Watchmen, and Man of Steel, though one of his breakout projects was helming the remake of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead in 2004. Not only are fans excited to see the filmmaker confirm any project, his return not only to horror but to the zombie subgenre specifically inspired countless excited reactions from fans all across social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Snyder’s next directing project being announced!

Worth the Big Screen

Already got my fingers crossed that Army of the Dead gets a limited theatrical run because even as a Netflix subscriber I will pay to see Zack Snyder on the big screen. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) January 30, 2019

Nothing Else Matters

ZACK SNYDER IS BACK, NOTHING ELSE MATTERS. I REPEAT: NOTHING ELSE MATTERS. MY KING IS BACK. pic.twitter.com/Aj1iXgzjhE — jade. ? (@sydneybaretts) January 30, 2019

Fans Unite

He Is Back

ZACK SNYDER IS

BACK

MAKING ANOTHER HORROR MOVIE

ON NETFLIX

WILL NOT BE CONTAINED

BACK

HE’S BACK

HE IS BACK pic.twitter.com/61j9fsOMwk — donnia (@fincherism) January 30, 2019

Warner Bros. Loosens Its Grip

That feeling when WB/DC are no longer able to hold me hostage on the promise of more Zack Snyder material. pic.twitter.com/sn5bkFtydM — Stemot • Film Exiles Podcast (@Stemot1978) January 30, 2019

Congrats Boss

And so the man, given up for dead, returns to his people, to the sacred #StoneQuarry a king…OUR KING, ZACK SNYDER!!!



Congrats Boss!!!



“#PowerfulArt can heal, bring awareness, and create change.”

– @ZackSnyder (aka The Boss, aka The Architect, aka The ONE) pic.twitter.com/71perXZurE — Abdul12 (@guvabdul) January 30, 2019

Thank You For Creative Freedom

The amount of joy I’m feeling right now is unreal! @ZackSnyder will forever be one of my favorite directors of all time. I’m so glad he’s finally back! & He has full control! Hell Yes! #ArmyoftheDead sounds freaking EPIC! Thank you netflix for allowing real creative freedom! ♥️? pic.twitter.com/0K3lLt1mwR — John Darius (@JDarius28) January 30, 2019

Good Decision

Having Zack Snyder back at another zombie movie is actually a good decision. His Dawn of the Dead remake was really good. — Knight of Cerebus (@SciOperative) January 30, 2019

The Army Is Reporting

Bring It On