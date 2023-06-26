Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode Count Revealed

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is one of the new anime adaptations making its debut next month as part of the upcoming wave of Summer 2023 anime schedule, and now the Zom 100 anime has revealed how many episodes the new series will be sticking around for. The anime adaptation taking on Haro Aso and Kotaro Tokata's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga has been one of the more curious premieres of the season as it promises a new take on the zombie subgenre, and thankfully it won't be too much longer until fans can see it in action.

According to a listing for the anime's Disney+ release overseas (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter), Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be running for 12 episodes in total. This means it will last for a single cour for the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and likely take on many of the first major events of the series bringing together the core cast of four characters at the center of this new take on the zombie apocalypse. With the Zom 100 anime heading our way in just a few more days, fans will get to start this new series soon!

(Photo: Viz Media)

Where to Watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for Bug Films, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be premiering on July 9th with Hulu and Netflix. The rest of the staff includes the likes of including Hiroshi Seko as script supervisor, Kii Tanaka as character designer, Junpei Fukuchi as zombie designer, and Makoto Miyazaki as composer. The core cast includes Shuichiro Umeda as Akira Tendo, Tomori Kusonoki as Shizuka Mikazuki, Makoto Furukawa as Kenichiro "Kencho" Ryuzaki, and Minami Takahashi as Beatrix Amerhauser.

The opening theme is titled "Song of the Dead" as performed by KANA-BOON, and the ending theme is titled "Happiness of the Dead" as performed by Shiyui. As for what to expect from this new anime (which also has a new English dub in the works), Viz Media teases Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as such, "Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

Are you curious to check out Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead when it premieres next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!