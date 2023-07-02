Netflix's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Live-Action Movie Trailer Released

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is going to take over the world this Summer with its anime and live-action movie debut, and Netflix has revealed a new look at the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead movie with its first full trailer! Haro Aso (the creator behind Alice in Borderland) and Kotaro Tokata's original Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga is not only getting a new anime series hitting screens later this month, but a new live-action movie showing off yet another yet on the zombie action comedy franchise. Now we've gotten a better look at how this will all play out.

Originally announced to be in the works before the anime production was first revealed, Netflix's live-action take on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead stars Eiji Akaso as Akira Tendo. He's a salaryman who's grown burned out by work, and wanting the chance to be free, Akira ends up celebrating the fact that the zombie apocalypse goes down because it means he's freed from his responsibilities. To celebrating its release on August 3rd, Netflix has dropped the trailer for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. You can check it out below:

What Is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead?

Directed by Yusuke Ishida with a script written by Tatsuhiko Mishima, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be releasing with Netflix on August 3rd. The film stars Eiji Akaso as the lead, Akira Tendo, Mai Shiraishi as Shizauka Mikazuki (who Akira meets while he's trying to carry out his bucket list), Shuntaro Yanagi as Kenichiro "Kencho" Ryuzaki (Akira's best friend), and Kazuki Kitamura as Gonzo Kosugi, Akira's abusive boss. Netflix teases the live-action Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead movie as such:

"Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso) works at an exploitative company where he suffers endless hours and harassment from his boss. Spending more days feeling dead than alive, he awakes to discover his town has been devastated and overtaken by zombies and suddenly feels excited at the prospect of not needing to go to the office anymore. Coming to the realization that he'd rather be eaten by zombies if he can't do what he wants, Akira comes up with a bucket list of 100 things he wants to do before becoming a zombie. What will become of him as he joyfully lives his life amid a zombie apocalypse?! Get ready for this zombie comedy for anyone stressed out by modern society!"

