Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Drops One of Anime's Best Premieres in Years

The time has come once again anime to drop a new cour. July is just a few days in now, but a slew of returning and new series have been released by studios in Japan. Today marks the debut of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, and as you can see below, the comedy horror has given us one of anime's best premieres in years.

The whole thing went down today as Zom 100 episode one went live. The big premiere went live with Akira Tendo center stage as the young man struggles to live under society's expectations. Tired of living as a simple salaryman, Akira's life is turned upside down when a zombie apocalypse forces him to reevaluate his life. In episode one, Akira creates a bucket list to help him live life to the fullest in the disaster's fallout.

As you can imagine, this first episode drew in fans with its wild story, but the thing that took Zom 100 to the next level is its art. The team at Bug Films stepped out with an impressive show of force. From its camera angles to its sakuga highlights, Zom 100 did not hold back with its premiere. Episode one is incredibly strong, and it goes as far as messing with aspect ratio to level up Akira's story for fans.

Of course, Zom 100 has been a highly anticipated series, and its premiere is assuring fans the hype was worth it. If you have not seen Zom 100, you can stream episode one right now courtesy of Hulu and Crunchyroll. Later this year, a live-action adaptation of Zom 100 will head to Netflix should the anime grab your attention. So if you want to know more about Zom 100, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a trash-filled apartment, 24-year-old Akira Tendo watches a zombie movie with lifeless, envious eyes. After spending three hard years at an exploitative corporation in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can't even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Ohtori. Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch-which happens to be another tenant! The whole city's swarming with zombies, and even though he's running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive!