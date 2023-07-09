Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Drops One of Anime's Best Premieres in Years
The time has come once again anime to drop a new cour. July is just a few days in now, but a slew of returning and new series have been released by studios in Japan. Today marks the debut of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, and as you can see below, the comedy horror has given us one of anime's best premieres in years.
The whole thing went down today as Zom 100 episode one went live. The big premiere went live with Akira Tendo center stage as the young man struggles to live under society's expectations. Tired of living as a simple salaryman, Akira's life is turned upside down when a zombie apocalypse forces him to reevaluate his life. In episode one, Akira creates a bucket list to help him live life to the fullest in the disaster's fallout.
As you can imagine, this first episode drew in fans with its wild story, but the thing that took Zom 100 to the next level is its art. The team at Bug Films stepped out with an impressive show of force. From its camera angles to its sakuga highlights, Zom 100 did not hold back with its premiere. Episode one is incredibly strong, and it goes as far as messing with aspect ratio to level up Akira's story for fans.
Of course, Zom 100 has been a highly anticipated series, and its premiere is assuring fans the hype was worth it. If you have not seen Zom 100, you can stream episode one right now courtesy of Hulu and Crunchyroll. Later this year, a live-action adaptation of Zom 100 will head to Netflix should the anime grab your attention. So if you want to know more about Zom 100, you can read its official synopsis below:
"In a trash-filled apartment, 24-year-old Akira Tendo watches a zombie movie with lifeless, envious eyes. After spending three hard years at an exploitative corporation in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can't even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Ohtori. Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch-which happens to be another tenant! The whole city's swarming with zombies, and even though he's running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive!What do make of Zom 100 now that its first episode is live...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
An Unforgettable Start
prevnext
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 1
Outstanding premiere of one of the most anticipated seasonals with a thoughtful and creative approach thanks to Kazuki Kawagoe's expertise. Delivering an unforgettable experience! Zombie dystopia is here and is so fun! pic.twitter.com/iwMGeITpQA— Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) (@Namaryuu) July 9, 2023
Out of the Blue
prevnext
The first episode of Zom 100 exceeded my expectations with its mind-blowing animation and exceptional direction. The point-of-view shots were beyond impressive. From beginning to end, this episode was flawless, and I am eagerly looking forward to what's to come. #ZOM100 pic.twitter.com/F02SOw4Baz— ANIME GALAXY (@animegalaxypage) July 9, 2023
Watch Closely...
prevnext
The cinematography is absolutely insane (p.1)#ZOM100 pic.twitter.com/ns2XPoG9xw— Kouga (@glimsering) July 9, 2023
Hit After Hit
prevnext
Zom 100 has a phenomenal first episode.
The colours, direction, and movement were amazing. And the creativity was off the charts. The and transition from 2.35:1 aspect was chef's kiss.
The season keeps giving new gems. pic.twitter.com/d76xKKGblQ— BlackOnyx (@BIack_Onyx) July 9, 2023
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
prevnext
BUGS FILMS and their first ep of #ゾン100 #Zom100 certainly impress. A hell of a lot going on in which they've completely bought into the insanity and delivered in spades. Really curious to see where they (and the story) end up going and if they can carry this momentum well. pic.twitter.com/rKn5rzNM9U— AnimeHouse 🧭 (@Animehouse_Ca) July 9, 2023
He's Free
prevnext
breaking those black bars & escaping from his suffocating work life 😭 kantoku kawagoe visual story telling outstanding. Zom100 ep#1 peaked my fav episode of this year. He is freeeeeeeeeee !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hZterWIT1i— Beexi (@ev0lvedB) July 9, 2023
Brace for Impact
prevnext
wasn’t expecting the 1st episode of Zom 100 to be this insane when it comes to the animation and direction. don’t even get me started the camera angles and pov shots..
this episode was literally perfect from start to finish, i will definitely be here for the ride#Zom100 pic.twitter.com/FbLD25vmbQ— dre (@v2TokyoGhost) July 9, 2023
Easy Peasy
prevnext
Zom 100 is easily one of the best first episodes I've ever seen in any media. pic.twitter.com/oQ0f5he94X— MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) July 9, 2023
Bring the Heat
prev
Just finished watching Zom: 100 Epsiode 1 and it's a strong 8.5/10
• I love the transition between the use of a monochromatic color palette to a super bright & colorful one
• The zombie designs are 💯
• The animation is really solid, I can't wait to see my GOAT Kencho 😩 pic.twitter.com/KdOPxJNTRd— 🧭Manga Alerts & Restocks #uw7s🌊 (@MangaAlerts) July 9, 2023