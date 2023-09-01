Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead Delays Next Episode

Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead had quite the summer, with both the arrival of its anime adaptation and its live-action movie. With six episodes in the tank for the undead anime's first season, it seems that the seventh installment of Akira's surreal journey will experience a slight delay. Luckily, said delay won't keep anime fans away from the zombies for too long.

On the official website of Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, the production team shared the news that episode seven would be delayed by a day, "Thank you for your continued support of "Zom 100 ~ 100 Things I Want to Do Before I Become a Zombie". Regarding the 7th episode scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday, September 3, due to production reasons, we will delay the start of distribution on some services. Each service that is distributed every Sunday from 6:00 pm will be distributed sequentially after 6:00 pm on Monday, September 4th. Please check each service for details. We apologize for keeping everyone who is enjoying the broadcast waiting, but we ask for your understanding and we hope you will be able to wait for a while. Thank you for your continued support."

What is a Bucket List of The Dead?

If you want to learn more about Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, Viz Media shared a description for the undead comedy series that is set to be a major addition to the summer anime season, "Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

