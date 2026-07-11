Thor #337 Starts the God of Thunder’s Most Legendary Comic Book Run

Thor #337 is a memorable and beloved comic book because it offers up the first appearance of one of Thor’s most iconic allies. However, it is great for another reason as well, because this was the book that started one of Thor’s greatest runs in his entire existence with a new creative team that took the God of Thunder to new heights. The last issue in the series ended the run of Alan Zelenetz and Herb Trimpe with Sif leaving Thor when she realized his heart was on Earth, and that made it time to tell a new story. That starts in Thor #337, where everything changes.

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The story is titled “Doom,” and this is both the debut of Beta Ray Bill in Thor comics and the first issue of what would become a legendary run for writer/penciler Walt Simonson. After a series of issues mostly taking place on Earth, Thor #337 takes to the cosmos, and this is what would help Simonson’s run stand apart from other Thor stories. In fact, the familiar form of Surtur opens this issue, and it is clear that things have changed for Thor, and nothing will ever be the same.

Thor #337 Starts Walt Simonson’s Legendary Run

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“Doom” opens with Surtur on a reign of terror, and when he strikes out, he destroys everything in his path. That makes the contrast with Donald Blake on Earth so striking. Walt Simonson’s art already changes things up from the more comic-book style of Trimpe, and it is this art that would also help define his run on the title. By the end of the run, which wouldn’t conclude until issue #382, Simonson would morph Thor into the character he is known best as today. It was that influential, and during his time on the title, there were no better stories than those in Thor comics.

The story has Nick Fury asking Thor for help when he reveals someone destroyed a star just to refuel a ship and is headed for Earth. This sends Thor into space to intercept it, and that causes a short battle where he fights an alien aboard the ship. That alien is Beta Ray Bill, and the ship is the legendary Skuttlebutt. The most shocking thing happens at the end, after he beats Thor, who reverts to Donald Blake. When Bill picks up Blake’s cane and strikes it, he turns into Thor, and he is worthy to hold Mjolnir. That is when Odin calls Thor home, and he takes Beta Ray Bill.

By the time Simonson’s run on Thor ended, it was easy to hold him up on a pedestal with the greats in comic-book history. Simonson’s Thor was as great as, if not better than, Frank Miller’s Daredevil run, John Byrne’s time on The Fantastic Four, or Chris Claremont’s X-Men comics. Simonson wrote the ancient Asgardian dialogue better than almost any other writer, as it felt real and not like bad Shakespeare in the Park. Simonson very consciously and carefully blends science fiction and fantasy in his stories, and as mentioned, his artwork is magnificent, as he is from the Jack Kirby school of making space look majestic.

Simonson does all of this while leaning into the original Norse myths that inspired Thor. This first story has Thor losing Mjolnir to an enemy who would become an ally. It ended with Odin finding Beta Ray Bill worthy, and even giving him his own war hammer to continue his mission in the stars. On top of Beta Ray Bill, the shot of Surtur at the start was the beginning of Simonson’s long-planned storyline that resulted in what is one of the best Thor stories ever told in “The Surtur War.”

Beta Ray Bill’s Debut Makes Thor #337 Even Bigger for Collectors

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While Walt Simonson’s debut is the biggest reason that any Marvel Comics collector should want to own this book, there is another reason, and that is the debut of Beta Ray Bill. The fact that Bill is the first new character Simonson introduces should speak volumes. Bill’s homeworld was attacked and destroyed by Surtur, and he set out in Skuttlebutt. His battle with Thor was a misunderstanding, and when they resolved things, Thor received Mjolnir back, and Bill received Stormbreaker. This led to Bill becoming a loyal ally to Thor and the Asgardians, and he aided them in the battle with Surtur.

Thor #337 offers up the first issue in Walt Simonson’s legendary run and the debut of the beloved Beta Ray Bill, both reasons for any Marvel Comics collector to add this book to their collection. Now you have the chance to add Thor #337 to your collection with the ComicBook Vending Machine, which will contain a copy of the issue that was purchased directly from a local comic book shop.

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