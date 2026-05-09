Spider-Man, Pokemon, and Star Wars’ Boba Fett Lead This Week’s Biggest Collectible Auctions

It’s been a busy week in the auction world, as there are a number of high-profile auctions currently up and running. The vintage Star Wars auction from Goldin is perfect for fans of the franchise, and there’s also an active British Comics Collection auction and an auction with items from the collection of late Friends star Matthew Perry. There’s even more going on at the moment though, and we are highlighting some of the biggest auctions for fans of Star Wars, Spider-Man, Pokémon, and Sailor Moon.

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Star Wars Comics Run and Rare Prototypes

Star Wars is currently the focus of a major Goldin auction, and while there are many items to choose from, we are going to focus on the 1979 Kenner Star Wars Rocket-Firing Boba Fett Prototype. The auction is for a loose figure with the L-Slot Rocket Firing Mechanism, which has a storied history in the Kenner Star Wars line. The figure was supposed to be a big hit in a future wave, but due to safety concerns, Kenner cancelled the figure’s release.

Kenner would end up shipping the figure, but with the missile sonically welded, making L-Slot figures incredibly rare. This 1979 Boba Fett prototype figure holds a Near Mint 9.0 grabby AFA, and the current bid is for $36,000. The auction ends in 25 days, so you’ve still got plenty of time to throw in a bid.

We are staying in Star Wars land but shifting from toys to comics for Goldin’s next auction, which is for a run of Star Wars comics that includes 106 books. The auction includes 1977’s Star Wars #1 through 1986’s Star Wars #106, and every issue has been graded. There are several highly graded copies throughout the collection, including multiple 9.8 grades, and the set is only missing issue #107 to be complete. The current bid is for $5,500, and the auction ends in 25 days.

Sailor Moon and Pokemon Are Quite The Tag Team

Next, we are moving to the world of anime, and we are starting with Sailor Moon S. Sailor Moon S delivered its third season in 1994, and Heritage Auctions has a Production Cell from the Moonlight Legend Sailor Moon opening sequence. The cell is stunning and features a close-up of Sailor Moon. As for the quality, the condition is listed as very good with mild wear. The current bid is $3,600, and the auction ends in 6 days.

Sailor Moon is far from the only animation cell up for bid, and one auction in particular that fans of the Pokémon anime will adore is a Production Cell featuring Ash and Pikachu. The Production Cell features Ash with Pikachu celebrating on his shoulder, but the auction also includes the Master Background and Animation Drawing as well. It really is stunning, and the current bid is $10,500. The auction ends in 6 days.

Amazing Spider-Man Original Art Is A Fan’s Dream

We are closing things out with the web-slinger himself, Spider-Man, though specifically we are focusing on two pieces of original artwork from The Amazing Spider-Man series. First up is a page from The Amazing Spider-Man #355 from Mark Bagley and Randy Emberlin. The issue is quintessential ’90s Spider-Man in that the story features several other New York-based heroes, including The Punisher, Moon Knight, and Night Thrasher. If you want all of those characters on one page, this is a one-stop shop, and the current bid is for $625. The auction ends in 1 day.

The next original page is from The Amazing Spider-Man #383, and is from Mark Bagley and Randy Emberlin as well. This page doesn’t feature as many heroes, but it features a stunning version of Spider-Man after an encounter with The Jury. If you are looking for a very Spider-Man-focused page, this will be perfect for you, and the current bid is $1,450. The auction ends in 1 day.

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