Matthew Perry’s Friends Collection Is Headed to Auction, Includes Signed Scripts From the Pilot

It’s been over 20 years since Friends concluded its 10-season run, but it continues to bring in new fans to this day. A major part of what made Friends work so well is the talented ensemble at the center of it, and the late Matthew Perry was a vital part of that. Now, a number of Friends-themed memorabilia, artwork, and even signed scripts from the Matthew Perry estate are being put up for auction to benefit the Matthew Perry Foundation, and it takes place next month.

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The auction is being organized by Heritage Auctions and will include a variety of scripts from memorable episodes as well as scripts that were signed by the cast (via AP News). Those include a copy of the pilot when the series was still called Six of One, and it features signatures from Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. There’s also a signed script from the episode The Last One: Part 1, a series of season 10 scripts, and a photo album of the Friends series wrap dinner, which includes a letter from Aniston to Perry. There’s even a reproduction of the iconic peephole frame from the door of the apartment, and you can check out the full collection right here.

The Matthew Perry Auction Also Features Awards, The Odd Couple Scripts, and Batman Memorabilia

The auction doesn’t just include items from Friends, as several of Perry’s awards are also part of the auction. Those include a Screen Actors Guild Award, a People’s Choice Award, an Emmy Award, Kids Choice Awards, and a host of others from his career.

There is also a collection of items from his work on the CBS show The Odd Couple, which includes a pair of scripts, a notebook, and a signed photograph of Tony Randall and Jack Klugman. Then there’s a collection of leather-bound scripts from some of Perry’s previous films, including Fools Rush In, Imagining Emily, Edwards and Hunt (Almost Heroes), Three to Tango, Servicing Sara, and an unaired pilot titled Maxwell’s House.

Another set of 20 scripts includes Boys Will be Boys (which is titled here Second Chance), The Whole Ten Yards, a script for an unaired episode of Mad About You titled When Ya Gotta Go, a revised draft for Fools Rush In, and more. This also includes a revised script for Perry’s hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, which comes with the SNL binder and features sketches like Celebrity Jeopardy, Friends, and Sarcasm 101.

There are also a number of Batman-themed items in the auction, including a framed 3D portrait of Perry as Mattman with a Batman Mask, which was part of a Jimmy Kimmel Live. There’s also a custom Batman Ping-Pong table, a Dark Knight Rises Memorigin watch, a series of Hot Toys Batman figures, a Tumbler Batmobile, a Noble Collection Dark Knight Cowl, a Secretly Omega Dark Knight Batman Gaming Chair, a LEGO Batcave Shadowbox, and more.

The Matthew Perry Foundation works to remove the stigma from addiction and help those in recovery from substance abuse, and this auction will help the foundation continue to accomplish those goals. “Matthew believed addiction should be met with compassion and science, not stigma and silence,” the foundation’s CEO Lisa Kasteler Calio said in a statement. “This auction fuels the Foundation’s work to expand access to evidence-based care and confront stigma. It is one more way we ensure that no one has to fight this disease alone.”

The Matthew Perry Foundation auction will conclude on Friday, June 5th.

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