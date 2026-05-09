Star Wars Puppetronics Line Lets You Create Your Own Adventures With Yoda, Chewbacca, and More

Soon The Mandalorian & Grogu will take over theaters, and while there are a bevy of new toys and collectibles based on the film, there’s also plenty of new releases for fans of the original Star Wars trilogy. That includes one of the newest innovations known as Puppetronics, which allows you to become the puppeteer and create your own adventures with characters like Yoda, Chewbacca, and more, and we’ve got all the details on the entire line.

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The Star Wars Puppetronics line consists of four beloved characters and two different types of interactions. The first entry in the line is the Star Wars Yoda Puppetronic by RealFX, which stands 17 inches and features 120 sounds and actions guided by your direct movements. Then there are the Star Wars Palm Puppetronics, which are smaller versions that are not just adorable but also feature over 40 sounds and actions, which are again based on your own movements, and you can find each entry in the new line and all that it includes below.

Puppetronics Mixes Technology and Puppetry for a One-of-a-Kind Star Wars Experience

Star Wars Yoda Puppetronic Animatronic Puppet

The Star Wars Yoda Puppetronic stands at 17 inches tall and features Yoda’s classic look from the films. You’ll puppeteer Yoda and control multiple facets of his expressions, including the movements of his brow, his ears, his mouth, his eyes, and his head. Sounds and dialogue will sync with his moving mouth, and you can also lift his arm to tap into the force.

Yoda will also deliver a number of iconic lines across four moods, with some examples being lines like “Help you I can. Yes. Mmm”, Do. Or do not. There is no try”, and May the force be with you.” There are over 120 actions and sound combinations, and Yoda also comes with his cane and Jedi robes. The Star Wars Yoda Puppetronic by RealFX retails for $84.99 and can be pre-ordered now. It will be released on October 2, 2026.

Star Wars Chewbacca Palm Puppetronic

Next up is the smaller version of the Puppetronic, though it is still incredibly interactive and features the same core mix of technology and classic puppetry. We’ll start with the Star Wars Chewbacca Palm Puppetronic, which features the lovable Wookie with his classic look. Just like the larger Yoda, the Palm version of Chewbacca allows you to bring out Chewie’s personality by shifting his expressions and creating his movement, which are combined with over 40 sounds.

You can move his mouth, blink his eyes, and move his mouth to create speech and sounds, including a number of growls, roars, and howls. There’s also a new element of 3-way communication with buttons on either side of him. When those are pressed and Chewbacca is near Yoda or Wicket, you’ll unlock special interactions between them. The Star Wars Chewbacca Palm Puppetronic retails for $39.99 and can be pre-ordered now. It will launch on October 2, 2026.

Star Wars Wicket Palm Puppetronic

The next entry in the Palm Puppetronic line is the lovable Ewok Wicket, and he stands a bit smaller than Chewbacca at 6.3 inches. Just like Chewbacca, puppeteers can move Wicket’s head through a head sensor as well as his mouth and eyes, and Wicket will deliver dialogue and sounds when his mouth moves as well.

Wicket includes over 40 sounds and reactions, including speaking in Ewokese, and Wicket also has the two magic moments buttons that allow him to interact with Yoda and Chewbacca if they are nearby. The Star Wars Wicket Palm Puppetronic retails for $39.99 and is up for pre-order now. It ships on October 2, 2026.

Star Wars Yoda Palm Puppetronic

Last but certainly not least, we have arrived at Yoda once more. The Yoda Palm Puppetronic ramps up the cuteness factor and stands at 6.3 inches, and like the other Puppetronics Yoda has over 40 sounds and pieces of dialogue, including “May the force be with you” and many more.

Yoda boasts the same puppetry options as Wicket and Chewbacca, allowing you to move his eyes, his mouth, and his head, and when you move his mouth, you also activate sounds and dialogue. This version of Yoda doesn’t include the cane, but he still has the traditional Jedi robes, and he can also interact with the other two Puppetronics in the line through the magic moments buttons. The Yoda Palm Puppetronic retails for $39.99 and is up for pre-order now, and it will be released on October 2, 2026.

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