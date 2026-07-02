Avengers #127 Offers Marvel Fans a Royal Wedding in a Rare Comic Release

Avengers #127 is a comic book available in our ComicBook Vending Machine, and it is a comic that has two very important moments that Marvel fans would want in their collection. This comic book has the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the Inhumans in a giant action adventure that is actually the first of a two-part storyline that finished up in the double-sized anniversary issue of Fantastic Four #150. This story set up a royal wedding between Quicksilver and Crystal of the Inhumans, but it also had a wrench thrown into the ceremony when Ultron-7 made his debut to interrupt the wedding.

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The story was titled “Bride and Doom” by Steven Englehart, Sal Buscema, Joe Staton, and John Romita. The issue started with the Avengers preparing for dinner when Gorgon and Lockjaw materialized in their dining room and asked why they were not ready to attend the wedding of Crystal and Quicksilver. When they arrived, though, Maximus the Mad had decided to launch an attack on his family by rebuilding Ultron to use as an ally, only to have the robot betray him and then attack the Inhumans anyway. It took all three teams to stop the villain, and this battle, among one special anomaly about this issue, makes it a genuine collector’s item.

Avengers #127 Mixes a Royal Wedding With the First Appearance of Ultron-7

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Avengers #127 has a lot going on in the story. It includes the main Avengers members at the time, including Thor, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Swordsman, and Vision. Mantis was also there, although she wasn’t an official member of the team, but was there with Swordsman. The Fantastic Four was also there. Finally, the entire Inhuman Royal House was in the movie, including Black Bolt, Medusa, Gorgon, Lockjaw, Triton, and Karnak. Finally, there was the Quicksilver and Crystal wedding.

That was a big story, as it led to the wedding in Fantastic Four #150, but before this happened, Ultron-7 showed himself at the end as the villain controlling everyone, including his own creation, the Vision. Ultron-6 appeared last in Avengers #68 (1969), so this was Ultron’s first time appearing in Marvel Comics in five years. The conclusion to the story showed that Maximus had stolen Ultron’s head after his last defeat and rebuilt him, and he was almost unstoppable in this battle. In fact, it took Franklin Richards, who was still a toddler at the time, to use his immense powers to destroy Ultron. By the end, the royal wedding took place.

The wedding and the debut appearance of Ultron-7 were big reasons this comic is worthwhile for collectors, but there was one big reason this specific Avengers comic is worth more than others of the era. The issue is difficult to find in great condition.

Avengers #127 Is a Great Pickup for Any Marvel Collection

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

On top of the storyline itself, there are other things that make this issue something that all Marvel Comics collectors would want in their collection. The issue contains a Series “A” Marvel Value Stamp for Doctor Strange. Kids were suggested to cut these stamps out of the books to collect them all, so there are fewer great quality versions of these comics where kids chose not to cut them out. The Marvel Value Stamps were introduced in 1974, and they had frames that made them look like postage stamps. They appeared on the letters page, and Marvel Comics sold a stamp book separately so readers could cut them out of the comics and tape them into the stamp book.

There were a total of 307 books containing stamps. At the same time, Series B was introduced, which had stamps that formed a puzzle. There were 10 puzzles with 10 stamps to complete each puzzle. These appeared in 110 books. The most expensive of these books was The Incredible Hulk #181, Wolverine’s first full appearance (that stamp was of Shanna, the She-Devil). As for the Avengers, there were stamps in every issue from #121 through #132, as well as in #143, #144, and #147, but the most valuable was this issue, with the appearance of Ultron-7 and the start of the royal wedding.

Now you have the chance to add Avengers #127 to your collection with the ComicBook Vending Machine, which will contain a copy of the issue that was purchased directly from a local comic book shop.

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