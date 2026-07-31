One of Pokemon’s Most Coveted Grails Has an Even Rarer Competitor (That’s Also Way More Expensive)

For many Pokemon fans, there are some cards that will just be forever out of reach. Even cards that you could theoretically pull from a booster can be so rare as to be nearly impossible to encounter in the wild. And then, there are the rarest cards, the limited runs that were never available in boosters at all. Those tend to fetch the highest resale prices of all. But personally? I’m here to collect cards starring my favorite Pokemon. Unfortunately, one of my favorites happens to be Umbreon.

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When it comes to my migraine icon Psyduck, one of my top chase cards from Ascended Heroes is just a little too pricey to justify. But the most popular card starring my favorite Eeveelution, Umbreon, is the famous “Moonbreon” from the Sword & Shield era’s Evolving Skies. That one tends to run in the thousands on resale sites, meaning I’m not likely to ever actually hold it in my hands. But believe it or not, Moonbreon is far from the most expensive Umbreon card you can buy. As PSA recently reminded fans, a far more elusive card starring the Dark-type Eeveelution is out there. And it has the resale price to match.

Umbreon’s Rarest Card Resurfaces Thanks to PSA

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Next to Pikachu, Eevee is basically a secondary Pokemon mascot. The adorable Pokemon and its multiple evolutions are frequently featured in collabs with brands like SecretLab and ColourPop (no comment on how many of these items are in my house right now). Though all of the Eeveelutions have their fans, Umbreon is arguably the most popular next to Fairy-type icon Sylveon. And it certainly has some of the most coveted grail cards in Pokemon TCG history.

Just last year, the Prismatic Evolutions gave us a new Umbreon ex that regularly sells for over $1500 ungraded. But it has yet to unseat the reigning champion, the Umbreon VMAX from Evolving Skies, aka Moonbreon. That card is among the most coveted Pokemon cards in recent memory, and for good reason. The artwork is truly stunning and really captures the essence of Umbreon and its ties to the night. It is frequently listed for upwards of $2500 ungraded, with PSA 10 copies fetching over $4000 each. In fact, you might think it’s the most expensive Umbreon card money can buy. But that’s not quite the case.

Moonbreon might be the biggest chase for Umbreon fans, but it’s not actually the rarest (or most expensive) card starring the Dark-type icon. That honor goes to a rare Japanese promo card that PSA recently brought back to front of mind for many fans. The card in question was awarded to Special Rank members of the official Japanese Pokemon fan club, Pokemon Daisuki Club, back in 2010.

Dim the convention lights and ready the red carpet… Pokémon’s prince of darkness has arrived in grail form.



Awarded to overachieving members of the Daisuki Club in 2010, just 41 examples of this rare Umbreon promo exist in PSA 10 condition.



Is it your ultimate chase? pic.twitter.com/Q6PYE1fBu1 — PSAcard (@PSAcard) July 30, 2026

While we don’t know exactly how many were printed, PSA claims that only 41 copies have ever received the top-tier PSA 10 gem mint condition ranking. As such, the card doesn’t pop up on the resale market quite as often as other Umbreons do. Not even Moonbreon is quite as elusive. The rarity makes it hard to say what the average resale price for an Umbreon Pokemon Daisuki Club promo would be. But those trying to sell the card on eBay certainly have big expectations.

Currently, the only active eBay listing for a PSA rendition of the card is priced at $499,999 or best offer. And PriceCharting’s best guess for the average value places it at around $100,000. However, due to how few PSA10 copies have recorded public sales, it’s hard to say what collectors with deep pockets will actually pay for the rare card. But from the looks of it, it’s far more costly than Moonbreon… even if it’s not as pretty. For Umbreon fans trying to truly collect every card featuring the Dark-type Eeveelution, I’m sorry to be the bearer of expensive news.