A Superman Lunchbox From 1954 Just Set a $31,000 Record

For comic book fans, there are no shortage of sought-after collectibles. Modern key issues and first appearances are themselves popular items for collectors to add to their stash while older issues and rarer items start to enter prized possession status for those lucky enough to own them or holy grail status for the hopeful or hunting. But beyond comic books themselves, there are other items connected to popular heroes that are must-have for avid collectors and one just set a new record.

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At a recent auction by Morphy Auctions in Denver, Pennsylvania, a vintage Superman lunchbox from 1954 sold for an astounding $31,980. According to Lancaster Farming, the lunchbox had been estimated to sell for a high of $20,000, though it quickly exceeded that expectation.

“We knew it would do well, but it’s pretty amazing, Shayne Brunsch, manager of shows and marketing at Morphy Auctions said.

There were several other vintage lunchboxes auctioned off along with the record-breaking Superman offering, including a 1950s Underdog lunchbox and a rare Toppie the Elephant lunchbox.

image courtesy morphy auctions

The Superman lunchbox that sold earlier this month is a little unique when it comes to superhero memorabilia and merchandise and that is precisely what makes it special. While the 1960s would see a big of a boom in superhero popularity in the 1960s and, thus, a surge in the production and availability of merchandise associated with the popular heroes of the day, that was less the case in the 1950s. That means that items like this lunchbox were produced at a lower quantity which in turn statistically reduces the number of items that are both complete and in good condition that exist to present day. This particular lunchbox, which features Superman fighting a giant robot with what appears to be the Metropolis skyline in the background, appears to be in excellent condition and comes with its original thermos as well. Previous sales for lunchboxes in similar condition have sold for up to $28,290.

However, if this particular Superman lunchbox is your holy grail of comic book related merchandise and $30,000+ just isn’t in your budget, all hope might not be lost. You can sometimes find the 1954 Superman lunchbox on eBay in varying levels of quality for prices ranging from $600 to $3000+. These lunchboxes are often incomplete (meaning they lack the thermos) or have other signs of wear and damage, but if owning a rare piece of Man of Steel history is on your wish list, it’s certainly an option and if there is anything that the recent sale of this record setting grail reminds us of it’s this: these highly collectible treasures only increase in value over time.

What do you think? What comic book adjacent item are you most wanting in your collection? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!