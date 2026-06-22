The 10 Most Popular Star Wars Characters (Ranked For Pop Culture Collectors)

Who are the most popular Star Wars characters collectors need to be watching out for? That’s the question asked by Collecting Daily in their email updates; because Star Wars is a generational saga, collectors always want to be watching to see who is connecting in the present day. As they note, specialist pop culture YouTube channel Schaffrillas Productions polled its 2.5 million subscribers on the most popular Star Wars characters, and that’s incredibly valuable information.

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Collecting Daily note that is a great guide for modern buyers looking at what products – cards, models, action figures, or more – could potentially resell in future. The great news is, some of these are booming right now, and new action figures are in fact due out of at least one of these characters. So here are the top ten, including some big surprises.

10. General Grievous

I’m an old-school Star Wars fan, which means I grew up with the original trilogy. That immediately made me sit up and take note with this list, because in tenth place is a character I tend to overlook – General Grievous. That’s because many of the modern buyers are of the prequel generation, and characters like Grievous matter much more to them. A Separatist warlord, General Grievous is committed to killing any Jedi he meets. The cyborg can split his arms into new configurations, and wields a variety of stolen lightsabers against his enemies.

You can immediately see why General Grievous collectibles could well go on to become valuable. Many Star Wars action figures reuse elements (say, Jedi robes and the like), but General Grievous is unique; that means a lot of figures in particular have brand new sculpts and overall designs, making them highly desirable. The design is also absolutely perfect for display purposes.

9.Yoda

Lucasfilm should perhaps take note that Din Djarin and Grogu don’t appear on this list (which may, perhaps, explain in part The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s poor box office). But the OG Yoda does; a prominent character in the original trilogy, Yoda is the Jedi Grandmaster of the prequels. Powerful and wise, he continues to play a major role even today, appearing in Young Jedi Adventures, Star Wars Rebels, and various animated TV shows that hop around the Star Wars timeline.

There’s no shortage of Yoda merchandise, largely because companies have long since learned that he sells well. Sculpts are often reused, meaning you can pick up the latest editions at competitive prices, and they may well go on to become valuable in future. For collectors, all merchandise has the potential to be an investment, and that’s certainly true of Yoda. Many Yoda figures have often come in two-packs, with clone troopers, which adds to the desirability.

8. Darth Maul

Darth Maul was, perhaps, George Lucas’ greatest mistake – and he knew it. Maul died in The Phantom Menace (despite playing a major role in marketing), and Lucas swiftly began trying to figure out how to bring him back. In the end, Maul returned in The Clone Wars, and he continues to play a major role in the franchise today. The latest Disney+ animated TV show, Maul – Shadow Lord, explores his story during the Dark Times of the Empire’s reign. Lucasfilm has already commissioned a second season, and we’re all eager to see more of the former Sith Apprentice.

That may help explain why Maul is so high on this list. It’s not just that he’s another prequel character, or that his design is so iconic and unforgettable; it’s also that he’s had a recent boost. The good news for collectors, though, is that this means Maul merchandise is booming right now. We’ll soon be sharing our review of some Maul – Shadow Lord Black Series figures, for example, including one of Maul himself. So there’s no shortage of merchandise for collectors to pick up.

7. R2-D2

I really shouldn’t be surprised to see R2-D2 on here (although I admit I do feel a little sorry for C3-PO). The plucky Astromech droid plays a key role in the prequels, the original trilogy, and even the sequels; these droids are basically the most commonly-seen Star Wars characters of all. R2-D2 has even turned up in animation quite a few times, sometimes in the most surprising ways; I never expected him in Star Wars: Resistance, for example. Astromechs are one of Star Wars’ most iconic designs, constantly riffed on, and R2 is wonderfully versatile due to all the different equipment he carries.

This equipment makes some R2-D2 collectibles particularly exciting, though. Hasbro’s Revenge of the Sith anniversary range, for example, included figures of R2-D2 with detachable appendages, making it a must-buy for collectors. Older R2-D2 action figures are often among the most coveted, especially packaged or with all accessories.

6. Han Solo

Harrison Ford may not be a Han Solo fan, but the scoundrel will always be loved by the Star Wars fandom. Played both by Ford and Alden Ehrenreich (in Solo: A Star Wars Story), Han’s rouge-like charm is as much a crucial part of Star Wars as Jedi and the Force. He gives the original trilogy so much character, as well as a romance story that stops them being too one-note. What’s interesting, though, is to see Han so high up on a list that – so far – has skewed towards the prequel era.

Han Solo collectibles are often a little harder to find, because manufactures don’t tend to make as many (perhaps to drive engagement up due to scarcity). That said, the last few years have seen some iconic new Han Solo collectibles, many of which were snapped up. We can safely assume there’ll be plenty more next year, as part of Star Wars’ 50th anniversary celebrations.

5. Ahsoka Tano

It’s hard to believe how controversial Ahsoka Tano was when she made her debut in The Clone Wars, back in 2008. Since then, Ahsoka has gradually transformed into one of Star Wars’ most celebrated and iconic heroes; Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan, she survived Order 66 and managed to outlive her master. Now played in live-action by Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka will surely continue to be a major draw in Star Wars for years to come. She’s particularly loved by her co-creator Dave Filoni, now co-president of Lucasfilm, and will star in next year’s Ahsoka Season 2.

Lucasfilm has played it smart with Ahsoka merchandise, avoiding oversaturating the market. That said, there have been stumbles; one recent Hot Toys Ahsoka figure was hurriedly withdrawn, because it used the likeness of Ariana Greenblatt’s young Ahsoka while combining it with a very uncomfortable costume from the original Clone Wars animated series. There’ll be no doubt be a lot more Ahsoka collectibles alongside next year’s release.

4. Luke Skywalker

Only one original trilogy character comes higher on this list than Luke (and he has a proviso, which underscores how much this list is influenced by the prequel generation). Luke Skywalker is the hero of the OT, although Lucas pivoted away from that a little when he refocused on Anakin with the prequels). Luke’s role in the sequel trilogy was a lot more controversial, though, and the fandom remains deeply divided over The Last Jedi and his exile to Ahch-To in particular.

For all that’s the case, it’s great to see Luke appear so high on this list. That suggests The Last Jedi didn’t damage popular perception of his character at all, and his role in The Mandalorian Season 2 – where he rescued Grogu from Moff Gideon’s forces – certainly had the requisite cool factor. Luke’s ranking suggests he remains a high priority for collectors, and that’s good news ahead of next year’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

3. Anakin Skywalker

The prequel generation has come of age, and Anakn Skywalker is their hero. The Chosen One, Anakin possesses more potential in the Force than any other Jedi of his age, but unfortunately this also means he’s incredibly volatile. With the prequels, Lucas made Anakin the absolute heart of his Skywalker saga, and it’s fitting he appears so high on this list – even if I am a little disappointed by the fact his beloved Padmé is absent. Anakin returned as a Force Ghost in Ahsoka Season 1, and Hayden Christensen will play a major role in the next season.

We’ll never have a shortage of Anakin Skywalker collectibles. Indeed, his Force Ghost role in Ahsoka simply guarantees there will be far more going forward, because whole new designs will be replicated in live-action for the first time. Ahsoka Season 1 gave us Force-induced flashbacks of Christensen’s Anakin wearing Clone Wars armor, for example, and there’s surely going to be more to come.

2. Darth Vader

Yes, I’m aware that Anakin Skywalker is Darth Vader. I’ve watched The Empire Strikes Back. But, for the purpose of this list, it does make sense to treat Darth Vader as a separate entry; he is, after all, the most iconic Star Wars villain of all. Every franchise is only as good as its villains; Star Wars tends to have some of the most memorable. My own most prized collectibles include Darth Vader figures, simply because the Dark Lord of the Sith commands a presence on the shelf just as much as he does in the Force.

Darth Vader has been part of Star Wars for 49 years, and his appeal has not waned; some of the most valuable Star Wars collectibles of all time are related to the Dark Lord of the Sith. He’s most definitely no flash in the pan, meaning Darth Vader seems a very safe bet indeed for any collectors. Again, next year is sure to be a good one for Vader, given the 50th anniversary celebrations.

1. Obi-Wan Kenobi

It’s time, though, for a disturbance in the Force: Darth Vader is not top of this list. Instead, that position goes to Obi-Wan Kenobi, likely largely because of his portrayal in the prequels. Played by Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan is the hero set against Anakin Skywalker’s tragedy; everything in the prequels builds up to that fateful “Battle of the Heroes,” easily one of the best lightsaber fights of all time. Obi-Wan’s design is simple but excellent, explaining why his appeal endures.

Looking back, we should perhaps have realized how popular Obi-Wan was becoming during the sequel era: many popular fan theories tied him to Rey, suggesting she was his granddaughter (not Palpatine’s). McGregor’s return in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ TV show was a major Star Wars event, and there’s still a vocal push for a second season or even a movie. In the meantime, though, collectors will still find plenty of Kenobi merchandise on sale; there’ll likely be a lot more related to Alec Guinness’ original portrayal next year, too.

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