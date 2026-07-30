Pokémon Go Streamer Walked 124 Miles for An Ultra Rare Shiny & It Didn’t End Well

Pokémon Go is still going strong 10 years after its launch, and to celebrate, the game held a special event with a big incentive for fans to jump in. For its Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock: 10th Anniversary event, the game featured rotating starter Pokémon from every generation, and each encounter had the chance to display a special background. One particular Pokémon Go streamer decided to go all out and attempt to capture an ultra-rare shiny with a special background, walking 124 miles to try and obtain one, though sadly, it didn’t end as they hoped.

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The Ultra Unlock 10th Anniversary event took place from July 21st to July 27th, and during that timeframe, avid Pokémon Go streamer FleeceKing walked around 124 miles (200 kilometers) in order to capture a shiny Pokémon with a special background (via Dexerto). That’s impressive, and even more impressive is that he ended up catching over 16,000 Pokémon in that week-long period. Unfortunately, none of those were shiny with a special background, with FleeceKing revealing everything he (didn’t) get in a video.

I caught over 16,000 Pokémon in a week during the 10 year anniversary event hunting for shiny starter Pokémon with a background…here’s what I got from the grind…



Did you get any shiny background Pokémon during this event? Let me know 😅 ⬇️ #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/5tDgQLwIm3 — FleeceKing (@ItsFleeceKing) July 29, 2026

FleeceKing said, “I don’t want to see a starter Pokémon again for a really long time. I am exhausted”, and then he said, “Look at all the Shiny background starters I got. Do you love what you see? Because I got none. No Shiny background starters in 16,000 catches, nearly 200 kilometers of walking.” You can check out the full video above.

FleeceKing Reveals What He Would Have Changed In The Pokémon Go 10th Anniversary Event

While FleeceKing struck out on Shiny Pokémon with Special Backgrounds, it wasn’t a complete loss, as he highlighted that he still had fun grinding for the event and earned lots of XP and Stardust. He also still collects the Level 1 backgrounds that aren’t shiny, and he got several of those during his marathon.

Still, it was disappointing to not capture a Shiny with a Special Background, and FleeceKing revealed the one key element he would have changed in the event to make it better across the board, especially when compared to other recent Pokémon Go events.

“Lack of shiny backgrounds aside, can we all agree these shiny starters should have been boosted man, considering the last event was the Shiny Pikachus in the wild that were shiny boosted. To have starters be a part of this 10-year Anniversary Ultra Unlock, to go out and grind to find out that they’re 1 in 512 full odds is a little demotivating. Especially when they have backgrounds and they’re only around for a certain amount of time,” FleeceKing said.

The Ultra Unlock event may be finished, but there’s one more chapter of Pokemon Go Fest left. That final event will be the Pokemon Go Fest: Mega Finale, which will take place between September 5th and 6th. Fans are still waiting on details for the event, but with the September date, those details should arrive in the next few weeks.

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