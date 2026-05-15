KPop Demon Hunters: 10 Details You Only Notice When Rewatching

KPop Demon Hunters was easily the film of the year in 2025, and Netflix and Sony are determined to keep the hype going even as work begins on the sequel. The Huntr/x girls are nearing their one-year anniversary, which means lots of us are excited about doing a rewatch.

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Rewatches are incredibly rewarding when it comes to KPop Demon Hunters. This is an animated film where every detail has been meticulously thought-through. So here are some of the most incredible details you’ll only spot with a rewatch…

10. Did You Spot the First Hunters’ Song?

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KPop Demon Hunters opens with a history lesson, unveiling the first Hunters. In this scene, demons are feasting on souls – interrupted when one of the Hunters sings a note right before they begin to launch into their full song. We later hear the exact same note when Rumi interrupts the Saja Boys concert.

9. KPop Demon Hunters is Hiding a Secret About Mira

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During the introduction, we see Mira with her family – and she clearly wasn’t happy there. Later, we see enough to know her parents disagree with her KPop profession. But her brother is curiously absent. What happened to him, and is he somehow tied to her getting involved with the Hunters?

8. The Demons on the Airplane Are a Delight

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The demons on the plane are absolutely hilarious, struggling to pull off being human. The scenes open with them watching the Huntr/x girls nervously, and it initially looks as though they’re freaked out at their eating habits. It’s not long before you start noticing how many weird things they’re doing, though:

The most obvious is the demon who waters a plant from the teapot

Another is initially spearing pancakes, before building a tower of them with a fish in it

One stares in bewilderment at a spoon, unsure what to do with it

And, of course, there’s the confusion over seatbelts

The pilot was clearly depending on the autopilot, happily pushing buttons at random

Later, when they’ve been exposed, one demon makes exactly the same hand-gesture we’ll see from a Saja Boy in the demon world.

7. We Get Soda Pop Right From the Start

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The Saja Boys make their debut in the demon world, with Jinu making his pitch. He snaps his fingers before the full reveal, but the sound effect is actually a soda can being opened.

6. Mystery May Be More Important Than You Think

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With a name like “Mystery,” it’s no surprise one member of the Saja Boys has been watched closely. Attentive viewers spotted that Mystery’s ear-rings are reminiscent of Mira’s, and some theorize he is in fact her brother. Significantly, the two never fight in the film; what’s more, Mira loses it when Zoey is drooling over Mystery’s poster, literally tearing it off the wall.

5. The Honmoon Reacts to Jinu During “Free”

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“Free” is one of the most beautiful songs in KPop Demon Hunters, foreshadowing Jinu’s redemption. It’s easy to miss, but some of the best details can be seen when Rumi passes over to Jinu for his part in their duet. She touches a plant, triggering a ripple in the Honmoon that then circles him. As they walk on, there are subtle ripples of energy around Jinu as the Honmoon reacts to his footstep.

It’s a smart detail, proving that Jinu’s song is genuine – and that he does indeed still have a soul, even at this stage. The Honmoon is reacting to his genuine emotion and song just as it does to Rumi. The Saja Boy who’s trying to break it down actually has the potential to heal it.

4. The Director Makes a Cameo in KPop Demon Hunters

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Director Maggie Kang actually makes a delightful cameo in KPop Demon Hunters. After the unplanned signing event, the girls realize the fans are excited about the idea of a Jinu and Rumi romance. It’s easy to miss, but a photo of them “playing footsie” is shared by Magg_kang24 – the director’s username.

3. A Single Line of Dialogue Shows How the Saja Boys Will Operate

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During the “Golden” promo, Rumi has a nice voiceover: “It’s the beginning of a new chapter for us. For the whole world. And we’re so excited to show you what’s next.” Sure, the last sentence is pretty common promotional fluff, but it’s riffed on by Jinu later in the film – after Mystery has said the Saja boys really “feed off” the fans’ energy. Put the two together, and you immediately see the scale of the demon plan.

2. The KPop Demon Hunters Dance Moves Are Real at the End

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KPop Demon Hunters ends with the exhausted girls giving their fans a treat. They’re actually vibing to real dances when they spot them:

Rumi is dancing to “Nobody” by Wonder Girls

Zoey is dancing to “Rock That Body” by The Black-Eyed Peas

Mira is dancing to “A.P.T.” by Rosé and Bruno Mars

1. Did You Notice Zoey is a Derpy Fan?

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Even more amusingly, the same scene hints at a major change in Derpy’s status quo now the demons have been defeated. Zoey is actually wearing a Derpy jumper, foreshadowing just how big a merchandising opportunity he would become.

Have you spotted any other cool KPop Demon Hunters Easter eggs and details? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!