Gene Wilder’s Screen-Used Willy Wonka Hat Just Went Up For Auction & On-Track for a Massive Price

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? Is it the chance of winning the lottery? Or perhaps a dreamland of chocolate creation? Maybe it’s Charlie’s grandpa suddenly jumping up and dancing after years of lying in bed. For some of our older audiences, it’s Gene Wilder. Younger readers may remember him as the guy from the ‘Tell Me More’ meme. Wilder brilliantly captured the essence of the eccentric chocolatier in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and also had an instantly recognisable outfit to go with it.

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The purple coat, floral waistcoat, and golden bow were eye-catching themselves, but it was Willy Wonka’s top hat that was burned into our memories when we think of the character. Besides Wilder’s expression-filled face, it’s the first thing that catches your eye in any poster of the movie. If you’re a fan of the character, Heritage Auctions has acquired the screen-worn hat that Gene Wilder used in the movie. This iconic movie prop is currently listed for a whopping $260,000, and you can expect it to go higher till bidding ends.

The Top Hat Worn By Gene Wilder In Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Is Up For Auction

“Heritage is proud to offer here a screen-worn and photo-matched vintage original Gene Wilder Willy Wonka Signature Top Hat from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, one of only two known top hats used in the production,” says the description of the listing. “Constructed of copper-brown brushed felt wool with a matching grosgrain headband and curled brim, the top hat was created by Costume Designer Helen Colvig to complete Wonka’s iconic appearance and was handsewn by studio fabricators and finished with a simple internal structural reed.”

Like any prop from vintage movies, this one has its fair share of wear and tear. Apart from the aging fabric and production-handling scuffs, there are a few stains and slight tears on the hat’s outer rim. What makes the prop even more valuable is that it comes directly from the collection of the movie’s director, Mel Stuart. It comes with a letter of authenticity in which Stuart reveals that his son found it in his garage, almost as if it were a Golden Ticket. Add to that, it’s only one of two such items.

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This hat symbolises Wilder’s most iconic role, and would make a great addition to the collection of any movie buff.

What’s one legendary movie prop that you would love to add to your collection? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!