As Christmas approaches everyone is getting into the biggest debate of the festive season; is Die Hard a Christmas movie? While that argument is unlikely to be answered definitively any time soon, this year could see someone getting an extra special present under their tree if they are the winner of an upcoming auction that includes one of two screen-used Beretta 92F “hero” pistols used by Bruce Willis in his role as John McClane in the classic 1988 action movie that defined the actor’s career. Going under the hammer with Rock Island Auction Company in Texas on December 5, 2026, the lot is going to be one that will have someone yelling Yippee Ki-yay but their wallet will probably be feeling more like Hans Gruber the moment he falls from the Nakatomi Plaza thanks to the huge estimated price that may prove to be lower than people are willing to pay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Die Hard was released in 1988 and became an instant hit for Willis, who at the time was not known as the dirty-vested hero of the hour. However, when his quippy detective was pitted against Alan Rickman’s suave villain, it took no time at all for audiences to buy into Willis as a potential alternative to the likes of Stallone and Schwarzenegger. While many movies tend to have their heroes’ weapons specially made for a production, 20th Century Fox actually rented the Berettas used in the film from the Hollywood armory Stembridge Gun Rentals, so the piece available to bid on has been matched by the serial number to the one used by Willis at various points in the movie, including his fight scene with Karl. With the gun listed as being in “exceptionally fine” condition, the auction’s estimate of between $75-150,000 seems like an expected price for such an iconic piece of movie history.

Die Hard Is a Movie That Stands the Test of Time

The 1980s delivered many brutal action movies, but in many ways Die Hard is one that continues to be incredibly popular for several reasons. Directed by John McTiernan, Die Hard was famously first offered to Frank Sinatra and then several prominent action stars such as Stallone and Mel Gibson. While many movies of the early and mid-1980s relied on men with huge muscles and little else, Willis’ John McClane was not that kind of action hero. Instead, his character reinvented the genre to show that not all action stars needed to be pumped up but could instead be just dogged and determined wise-cracking cops. The Die Hard franchise ended up delivering four sequels and the original movie was selected to be preserved in the US National Film Registry as one of the most important movies in cinema history.

Play video

Bruce Willis played John McClane for the last time in 2013, and while there had been talk of a sixth movie, those rumors were all put to bed when the actor revealed he was battling frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and retired from Hollywood after a run of more than 20 movies that rounded out his career with the kind of action movies he became known for. Since then, fans have followed Willis’ condition through the social media posts of his family, which have been shared several times a year. Now, for serious collectors this auction gives someone the chance of owning a piece that is not just about a film’s legacy, but also the actor who for many will always be John McClane, Yippee Ki-Yaying his way through the Nakatomi Plaza at Christmas on his way to a final act that will always remain a standout of 80s cinema.

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie, and does it really matter? Let us know your thoughts on the movie in the comments.