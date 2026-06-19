Marvel’s X-Men #1 Just Broke A Major Auction Record (And There’s One Key Reason Why)

When it comes to Marvel Comics, there are some true grail issues that any collector would love to have. That’s especially true of first appearances, and when it comes to the beloved mutant protectors known as The X-Men, that first appearance took place in the pages of X-Men #1. Now a copy of X-Men #1 has broken a major auction record, and there’s one key reason why.

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Goldin just closed its Spring Pop Culture Auction, which included trading cards, comics, toys, video games, and more, and one of the coveted items up for auction was a copy of 1963’s X-Men #1. While X-Men #1 is already highly collectible based on its first appearance importance alone, this particular copy, which has a CGC 5.5 grade, is also signed by Marvel greats Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and it achieved a record public sale for an X-Men #1 copy signed by Lee with $23,699. You can check out the auction right here.

The X-Men #1 Record Holder For Highest Sale Ever May Never Be Broken

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While the Jack Kirby and Stan Lee signed copy brought in an impressive amount, it’s not the highest auction amount of all time for a copy of X-Men #1. For that, we have to head back to a 2022 auction at ComicConnect. That auction had a 9.6 CGC graded copy of X-Men #1, and it would sell for an insane $871,999,20.

The sheer amount of the sale is quite impressive, but what’s even more impressive is that the very same copy had only a year prior sold for $807,300 (via Bleeding Cool). That’s an increase of almost $70,000 in only a year’s time, which is quite the move up for such a short time span. With such a high grade, it’s likely that future auctions of the issue, if they happen, will rise even further, though lower grades are also still going for substantial amounts.

The grade obviously helps raise the price, but X-Men #1 is a major standout all on its own, no matter what the grade. Not only did the issue introduce the concept of the X-Men, but it also specifically brought Cyclops, Marvel Girl (Jean Grey), Iceman, Beast, Angel, Professor X, and Magneto. Many books are lucky to have one marquee first appearance, let alone 7 all at once, and especially 7 truly iconic characters like X-Men #1.

As for other key Marvel books, Goldin currently has several copies of Amazing Spider-Man #194 (first appearance of Black Cat), Amazing Fantasy #15 (first appearance of Spider-Man), New Mutants #98 (First appearance of Deadpool), Amazing Spider-Man #5 (first Doctor Doom appearance outside of Fantastic Four), and more, and you can check out all of their current Marvel Comics auctions here.

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