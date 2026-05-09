Luke Skywalker Bubblegum Card Sells For a Record-Breaking $73,000

Just as The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to take over theaters, bringing fans back to a galaxy far, far away, it also seems that Luke Skywalker is saving the galaxy once again—at least, as far as collectors are concerned. A bubblegum card featuring the fan-favorite hero has sold at auction for a hefty $73,0072, which more than doubled a previous record for such an item.

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Back in 1977, the Topps Series 1 card would have come in a pack alongside a stick of pink gum. And this particular card has been described as being in ‘mint’ condition by Heritage Auctions, the auction house based out of Dallas that hosted the event. And the bubblegum card wasn’t the only Star Wars collectible that made a pretty penny; other items from the franchise were featured in a sale that netted a whopping $3,811,584.

What Other Star Wars Items Brought in the Big Money?

The Luke Skywalker bubblegum card certainly wasn’t alone in pulling in the cash at this auction. Alongside the card, there was an exhibition-quality 5-foot Millennium Falcon, which sold for $371,629. The model was built with period-authentic Industrial Light & Magic techniques and was proudly exhibited at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at one time. This particular Millennium Falcon set a record for the highest price ever achieved for a non-production-made Star Wars model—no small feat considering the sheer amount of money made at this auction.

Also making a healthy sum of money was the Mandalorian helmet worn by Pedro Pascal in the TV series The Mandalorian; it brought in $42,471. And a Star Wars #1 35-cent comic variant went for a hefty $172,542. According to the NY Post, Joe Maddalena, the Executive Vice President of Heritage Auctions, said: “These results demonstrate just how powerful and expansive the Star Wars collecting universe has become. From vintage trading cards that redefined expectations—especially the Luke Skywalker rookies—to a museum-quality Millennium Falcon and record-setting comic books, we’re seeing extraordinary demand across every category.” The earnings certainly go to show how deep the love for the franchise runs in the Star Wars community, despite the fandom being constantly at odds with one another.

Which item listed in the auction do you think is the coolest? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to head over to the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other Star Wars fans.