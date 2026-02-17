The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer Officially Fixes Star Wars’ Pedro Pascal Problem

The Mandalorian and Grogu just got a lot more exciting, with some help from its star, Pedro Pascal. There’s been a lot of concern over how Lucasfilm was marketing Star Wars‘ return to theaters, with an underwhelming first teaser and then a Super Bowl spot that parodied old Budweiser commercials. Thankfully, it looks like things are turning around, as the new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu looks pretty darn great, promising a fun, thrilling adventure worthy of the big screen.

There’s a lot to like in the new trailer, from more of the cute, funny relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu, to hints of the bigger story with the Imperial Remnant. If you haven’t already, check out the trailer below:

Among all the reveals, one of the biggest and most interesting things in the trailer is the appearance of Pedro Pascal. And no, not just the Mandalorian as a character, but Pascal’s actual face, which, for as busy as the actor is, hasn’t been seen on-screen in Star Wars for a very long time.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Having An Unmasked Pedro Pascal Is Great News

Pascal is not the only actor who plays the Mandalorian: alongside him are Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder. When the helmet is on, more often than not you’re watching one of them. They’re both fantastic at what they do, and are a huge part of why Din has become such a beloved character. At the same time, Pascal’s appearance adds a whole other dimension, as it allows the character to unmask and to really see Din Djarin, not just Mando.

There was a good balance to this in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, but Season 3 is where it really became a problem. Due to Pascal’s schedule, the actor did not physically appear in the series at all. That influenced the trajectory of Din’s arc, because the first two seasons had been setting up him questioning the Way of the Mandalore and perhaps completely turning away from the dogmatic teachings of the Children of the Watch.

That was very quickly reversed in the Season 3 premiere as he sought forgiveness from the Armorer, and Pascal’s absence meant we never got to see him without his helmet on, as Mando recommitted to those rules. This was one of several issues with the third season, and while the circumstances of the unmasking in the movie may be different, it is still a relief to see it. Pascal’s a superb actor, and allowing Din to be able to emote more fully, especially in scenes with Grogu, should certainly add to the impact of the story.

Back at Star Wars Celebration Japan in April 2025, a behind-the-scenes image did show Pascal in the suit without the helmet on, so this isn’t entirely unexpected. But the trailer has multiple scenes of him unmasked, which suggests he’ll appear in a much bigger capacity than originally anticipated.

Will The Mandalorian & Grogu Revisit Din Djarin’s Way Of The Mandalore Arc?

Now that we’ve seen Pascal will appear in The Mandalorian and Grogu, the question becomes what it means for Din Djarin’s arc. Is the movie going to revisit the idea of him moving away from the Way?

Based on the footage, it doesn’t necessarily appear to be doing that. His unmasking seemingly comes when he’s taken by the Hutts, so it’s presumably something that’s forced, rather than a choice he makes, at least initially. Still, it’s possible that he will decide in other parts of the movie to remain unmasked, or to take his helmet off again.

If it is revisiting this arc, the biggest driving factor behind it would clearly be Grogu. The trailer firmly re-establishes their bond for viewers, and just how important caring for the Child is to Din. He even acknowledges that Grogu will live for centuries and be around long after he himself is gone. If it’s going deeper into their relationship and how Mando is his “father,” then him taking off his helmet in front of him for some emotional resonance, like in The Mandalorian Season 2, would make a lot of sense.

There may not be room in the movie to fully explore the stuff with the Way, no matter which direction it’s going in. Instead, finding a balance between the two things, and doing so in a method that prioritizes Din and Grogu’s connection, might well be the best outcome, and after the trailer it’s seemingly on the path towards that.

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22nd, 2026.

What did you think of the trailer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!