Multiple Rare Pokémon Booster Boxes Just Hit Record Sales In the Same Auction

The Pokémon TCG market has spent years proving that both raw singles and graded slabs can surely reach astonishing prices, but sealed booster boxes are making their own (very loud) case for being the real endgame of vintage card collecting.

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In a recent Heritage Auctions sale, four rare Pokémon booster boxes set new record prices, and not all of them merely squeaked past their previous highs, with some netting massive gains from prior records. Neo Destiny, Japanese Base Set, Expedition, and Skyridge all reached new highs, showing once again that sealed vintage Pokémon product is becoming one of the most competitive corners of the entire collectibles market.

Which does make sense, even if the prices themselves still look slightly unreal. A graded card can be bought, sold, cracked, crossed over, upgraded, or pulled again from a pack or box. The same cannot be said for a sealed box. Every time one is opened, the sealed supply gets smaller forever.

But what were the record-breaking sales for these four boxes? Let’s take a gander.

Neo Destiny Booster Box

Heritage Auctions Record Sale: $60,000

Previous Record Sale (per PriceCharting): $45,600 in February

Neo Destiny may have been the lowest sale of the four record-setting boxes here, but “lowest” doesn’t mean much when that number sits at a lofty $60,000. The box surpassed its previous reported record of $45,600 from February, giving one of the most beloved late Wizards of the Coast-era sets another major sealed-product milestone.

The set’s widespread and enduring appeal is no mystery. Neo Destiny is loaded with the kind of cards that make long-time Pokémon collectors start speaking in reverent tones. The Shining Pokémon are the obvious draw, with Shining Charizard, Shining Mewtwo, Shining Tyranitar, Shining Celebi, and others giving the set one of the strongest chase-card lineups of the entire vintage era.

Beyond those iconic Shining cards, the set also boasts notable Dark and Light versions of various ‘mon – including the incredible Dark Gengar and Dark Espeon cards, two of the most valuable among that series. Ultimately, Neo Destiny represents the end of a major era in PTCG history, and this sale shows that collectors are still treating it accordingly.

Japanese Base Set Booster Box

Heritage Auctions Record Sale: $137,500

Previous Record Sale (per PriceCharting): $125,000 in April

Japanese Base Set is in a category of its own because it is not just an important Pokémon TCG release. It is the starting point. Before English Base Set Charizard became a collectible holy grail for an entire generation, Japanese Base Set introduced the Pokémon TCG to the world at large. That gives sealed Japanese Base Set booster boxes a different kind of gravity. They are not simply old boxes full of old packs. They are origin-story collectibles from the earliest days of the biggest entertainment franchise on the planet.

This Heritage Auctions sale reached $137,500, topping the previous reported record of $125,000 from April. Compared to some of the other jumps in this auction, that may seem relatively modest, but that is mostly because Japanese Base Set was already operating in extremely pricey territory.

There is also something psychologically powerful about owning a sealed box from the beginning of the Pokémon TCG. Single cards from the set can be iconic, but a sealed box captures the entire moment before it was broken apart into individual collectibles. For high-end buyers, that matters. It is the difference between owning a famous card and owning a sealed piece of the franchise’s history.

Expedition Booster Box

Heritage Auctions Record Sale: $112,500

Previous Record Sale (per PriceCharting): $50,000 in 2025

Expedition may be the most interesting sale of the group because its new record is such a dramatic leap from the previously reported high. The box sold for $112,500, more than doubling its previous record of $50,000 from 2025.

That kind of jump suggests that the e-Reader era is continuing to gain serious ground among sealed collectors. Expedition was the first main English Pokémon TCG expansion to use the e-Reader card design, which made it look dramatically different from the earlier Wizards of the Coast sets. At the time, that design was not universally loved. The thick borders and unusual layout made the cards feel like a sharp departure from the classic look collectors had grown up with.

However, over time, the e-Reader cards’ overall scarcity combined with singular artworks and designs have made the era’s oddness a coveted badge of honor. That is often how vintage collecting often works. The oddball release becomes the underappreciated release, and the underappreciated release eventually becomes the thing everyone realizes was scarce, distinctive, and far more important than it seemed at the time.

Expedition also benefits from being the beginning of the e-Card era rather than merely part of it. While its successors, Aquapolis and Skyridge, get most of the attention due to the presence of the iconic “crystal” cards, like the soon-to-be-reprinted Crystal Lugia from Aquapolis and Skyridge’s Crystal Charizard that recently went for a record sale, but Expedition is where the era’s visual and mechanical experiments began. This record sale suggests collectors are no longer treating it like a warm-up act.

Skyridge Booster Box

Heritage Auctions Record Sale: $212,500

Previous Record Sale (per PriceCharting): $90,000 in 2021

Skyridge was the monster sale of the auction, and frankly, it’s easy to see why. The box sold for $212,500, smashing its previous reported record of $90,000 from 2021.

This is one of the great sealed Pokémon grails, and one of the best PTCG sets of all time for modern collectors. Skyridge was the final English set released by Wizards of the Coast before The Pokémon Company took over the TCG, and it arrived during a period when the hobby was nowhere near its original late-1990s peak. That means fewer boxes were printed, fewer were bought, and fewer still remain sealed today.

Then there are the cards. Skyridge includes some of the most coveted Crystal Pokémon ever printed, including Crystal Charizard, Crystal Ho-Oh, and Crystal Crobat. That gives sealed boxes a dangerous level of mystery.

At $212,500, Skyridge is no longer merely just expensive. It is operating like a museum-grade Pokémon collectible, the kind of item that sits at the intersection of nostalgia, scarcity, TCG history preservation, and absolute collector panic.

Sealed Pokémon Booster Boxes Are True Trophies

These four sales all point in the same direction. Vintage sealed Pokémon boxes are not just rising because people love old cards, but rather because sealed product offers something individual cards cannot: an untouched version of the past.

With Neo Destiny at $60,000, Japanese Base Set at $137,500, Expedition at $112,500, and Skyridge at $212,500, the message is fairly clear: The sealed Pokémon market has become one of the defining forces in high-end Pokémon collecting.

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