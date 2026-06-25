Legendary Collection Charizard Card Just Broke A Major Record And 3 Others Came Very Close

Charizard cards from the Pokémon TCG are often mentioned among the most memorable and iconic cards in the entire card-collecting hobby, right up there with a Mickey Mantle rookie card or Magic: The Gathering’s Black Lotus. While the Base Set Charizard was the very first card featuring this fire-breathing ‘mon, ultra-rare variants of Charizard have since surpassed it in certain high-end sales, including Shining Charizard from 2002’s Neo Destiny expansion, Charizard Gold Star from Dragon Frontiers, and many more.

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In a recent Goldin auction, multiple Charizard cards approached record prices, with one card even hitting a new all-time high. Let’s take a closer look.

PSA 9 Holo Charizard Gold Star from Dragon Frontiers – Sold for $28,060, POP 553

Courtesy of Goldin

Kicking things off is the most populous Charizard card on this list, though a PSA 9 population of 553 is hardly common by normal hobby standards. While its value pales in comparison to a PSA 10 copy, which can sell for well over $100,000, a PSA 9 landing near $30,000 is still a pretty staggering result.

This card’s scarcity and supreme value aren’t surprising, as Gold Star Pokémon cards are among the most valuable and sought-after in the entire hobby, with only 28 such cards released across the game’s nearly three decades of existence. Couple that scarcity with one of the most popular and recognizable ‘mons ever, and you’re dealing with a true grail.

PSA 10 First Edition Holo Shining Charizard from Neo Destiny – Sold for $69,541, POP 269

Courtesy of Goldin

Just missing out on the record sale of $72,000, which occurred in March on Fanatics, this stunning First Edition copy of Shining Charizard from Neo Destiny remains one of the most notable chase cards from that set, or any Neo-era Pokémon TCG release, for that matter.

The textured foil finish, which appears on the depiction of the ‘mon itself, is unlike anything the TCG has done before or since. Combine that with the supremely rare shiny Charizard’s dark gray coloration, and you’ve got one of the most widely revered Pokémon cards of all time, with a titanic price tag to boot.

PSA 10 Holo “Crystal” Charizard from Skyridge – Sold for $109,800, POP 250

Courtesy of Goldin

The current record for a Holo “Crystal” Charizard from 2003’s extremely hard-to-find (and hard-to-grade) Skyridge set came on May 22, 2026, via Fanatics, when a copy sold for $117,000. Even so, this nearly $110,000 Goldin result is nothing to sneeze at.

With an Aquapolis “Crystal” Lugia reprint already announced for the TCG’s upcoming 30th Celebration set, releasing in September, perhaps prices for that grail will soften.

That almost certainly will not be the case for this supremely scarce Charizard variant, which can change its typing depending on what kind of Energy was last attached to it. That novel design, as well as the amazing Kouki Saitou artwork and the divisive yet striking e-Reader card format (which didn’t stop an Expedition Dragonite card from attaining a record-setting price at auction), all combine to make this a truly legendary Charizard card.

PSA 10 Reverse Holo Charizard from Legendary Collection – Sold for $122,000, POP 87

Courtesy of Goldin

Speaking of legendary, the reverse holo Legendary Collection Charizard is an incredibly memorable and instantly recognizable card. It features Mitsuhiro Arita’s original Base Set Charizard artwork, but with a one-off “fireworks” reverse holo pattern found only on cards from the Legendary Collection compilation set, released in 2002.

While the other cards here did not quite reach their record highs, this one did, selling for $122,000. That puts it just above the previous record highs of $121,100 and $120,000, both of which occurred only days before this new Goldin auction record.

Sure, that’s lower than the recent $408,000 record sale of a PSA 10 reverse holo Gengar from Legendary Collection. But with only 12 PSA 10 copies of that card worldwide, the vast price difference between those two TCG masterpieces makes sense.

With only 87 PSA 10 copies of this incredible grail worldwide, it’s no surprise to see this card’s value climb ever higher, as Pokémon cards continue to boom and sales records shatter on a seemingly nightly basis.

Charizard Still Sets the Pace for Pokémon TCG Grails

Game Freak & Nintendo

Even as other Pokémon cards continue into record-breaking territory, Charizard remains the name that defines the upper echelon of the Pokémon TCG market for many collectors. These Goldin results show that demand is not limited to the original Base Set card, either. From Gold Stars to Shining Pokémon, “Crystal” cards, and Legendary Collection reverse holos, the most important Charizard variants are still pushing higher.

That does not mean every Charizard card is suddenly a retirement plan. But for the rarest, highest-graded examples, the market is making one thing very clear: when an iconic Charizard card appears in elite condition, collectors are still willing to fight for it.

What’s your favorite Charizard card? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!