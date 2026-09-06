Two Neo Genesis Pokémon Card Grails Annihilate Records, Combine for Nearly $700k at Auction

For collectors who came of age with Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, 2000’s Neo Genesis is less an expansion than a cardboard monument to Johto. It was the first English Pokémon TCG set to bring Generation into the game, introducing collectors to the likes of Lugia, Typhlosion, Feraligatr, Meganium, Pichu, and Slowking while also beginning the broader Neo era of Wizards of the Coast releases, which encompasses Neo Genesis, Neo Discovery, Neo Revelation, and Neo Destiny. That nostalgia has never been difficult to locate, but top-condition First Edition holos from the set have become increasingly difficult to locate in anything approaching flawless condition. Neo Genesis is notorious for cards whose holo surfaces, edges, and print quality make perfect grades exceedingly elusive, turning certain PSA 10 and Pristine 10 examples into legitimate trophy pieces. Lugia has long been the set’s unquestioned headliner, while Typhlosion #17 (generally shortened to T17 by collectors) has developed a grail reputation all its own.

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A recent Fanatics Collect Weekly auction put both cards on the same stage, and the result was the sort of double-barreled sale that makes an already overheated vintage market look positively volcanic. A PSA 10 Gem Mint First Edition Neo Genesis Lugia sold for $360,000 after 25 bids, while a CGC Pristine 10 First Edition Typhlosion #17 reached $336,000. Together, the two slabs generated $696,000 with buyers’ premiums, missing the $700,000 mark by a comparatively quaint $4,000. More importantly, both demolished the previous publicly tracked records for their exact grades. Lugia surpassed a $205,794 ALT sale from June 2026 by nearly 75%, while Typhlosion more than quadrupled the $81,250 benchmark established at Heritage Auctions in April. That is $408,956 more than the two cards’ previous records combined. In a year already filled with Legendary PSA 10 cards shattering records and Gold Stars refusing to stay tethered to old price guides, Neo Genesis just supplied two more spectacular pieces of evidence that elite vintage Pokémon grails retain their place at the top of the PTCG collecting hobby.

PSA 10 First Edition Neo Genesis Holo Lugia: $360,000

Previous Record Sale: $205,794 in June 2026 via ALT

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Lugia has always been one of the defining cards of Neo Genesis, and this particular sale gave that reputation a fresh six-figure exclamation point. This First Edition card showcases the game’s first-ever representation of Pokemon Silver’s box-art Pokémon via a striking illustration courtesy of Hironobu Yoshida. The art depicts the Diving Pokémon descending across a dark, star-speckled holo field, which is a relatively restrained composition that has nonetheless become one of the most recognizable images from the entire Neo era. PSA’s population report currently lists only 44 examples of the card in a Gem Mint 10, which helps explain why serious collectors rarely get the luxury of waiting around for a cheaper copy. The prior public benchmark was $205,794 through ALT in June, meaning Fanatics’ $360,000 result added $154,206 to the record in less than three months. That works out to an increase of roughly 74.9%, and it also comfortably clears the $146,400 Goldin sale from April that looked enormous at the time. Neo Genesis Lugia did not merely soar past its previous high; it put more than six figures of daylight between itself and the old record.

CGC Pristine 10 First Edition Neo Genesis Holo Typhlosion #17: $336,000

Previous Record Sale: $81,250 in April 2026 via Heritage Auctions

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Typhlosion’s result may be even more startling when viewed against its previous same-grade sale. A CGC Pristine 10 First Edition T17 sold for $81,250 at Heritage Auctions in April 2026, already an imposing figure for a card that spent years living well outside Charizard’s financial orbit. Four months later, another Pristine 10 reached $336,000 at Fanatics Collect, an increase of $254,750, or approximately 313.5%. In other words, the record did not double or triple; it climbed to more than four times its previous level. This slab should also be distinguished from the extraordinary $750,000 Typhlosion transaction reported earlier this summer. That private sale involved a PSA 10 First Edition T17 ‘Phlosion with the famous “red dot” printing error and an MBA Gold designation. This was not an error copy, making its $336,000 finish a different kind of statement: collectors were willing to pay more than a third of a million dollars for an elite, standard First Edition example simply because the card, grade, and opportunity aligned.

Neo Genesis Is Rewriting the Vintage Price Guide

Taken together, these two sales do more than produce a towering $696,000 payout. They show just how dramatically the ceiling has risen for the most notable Neo Genesis chase cards, particularly when condition rarity collides with Pokémon that have enduring character appeal. Lugia is one of the franchise’s most recognizable Legendary Pokémon, while Typhlosion has spent 2026 making an increasingly persuasive case that Johto’s Fire-type starter belongs among the hobby’s genuine financial heavyweights, up there with Charizard, Pikachu, Mew, and Mewtwo. There is still reason for caution: thin populations and infrequent public sales mean one ferocious bidding war can create a benchmark that the next copy does not immediately repeat. That is assuredly an important caveat, especially after a year in which Mewtwo and Gengar records have been flattened, and Gold Stars, Snorlax grails, and other vintage trophies have repeatedly lurched upward. Still, $360,000 and $336,000 are not subtle data points. Neo Genesis has always been foundational to Generation Two collecting. After nearly $700,000 changed hands for two cards in one auction, its upper echelon now looks less like a nostalgic corner of the hobby and more like one of its most brutally competitive collecting battlegrounds.