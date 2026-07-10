Legendary PSA 10 Pokémon Cards Shatter Records in Recent Auction

Outside of the instantly recognizable Pikachu and Charizard, Legendary and Mythical Pokémon are among the most iconic and popular creatures in the entire franchise. These Pokémon often play major roles in the storylines of the mainline video games, and when it comes to the Pokémon TCG, their cards are frequently some of the rarest and most sought-after from their respective sets.

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That was certainly the case in a recent Fanatics Collect auction, where a smorgasbord of Legendary Pokémon cards (not to be confused with Legendary Collection Pokémon cards, mind you) reached sky-high final prices. Each of the cards below bested its previous record, and several did not merely edge past their old highs. They obliterated them. Let’s take a look.

PSA 10 Mew Gold Star from Dragon Frontiers: $192,000

Previous Record Sale: $86,620 in April, via Goldin

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Gold Star Pokémon cards retain their spectacular cachet among collectors and investors as the premier chase cards from the TCG’s nominal mid-era. Cards representing shiny versions of the ‘mons they picture are always hot commodities – just look at the recent record sale price of a Neo Destiny Booster Box, a set that features eight stunning shinies.

All the Gold Star cards are absolute grails. Still, Mew Gold Star from 2005’s Dragon Frontiers was the, ahem, star of the recent Fanatics Collect auction, as it nearly doubled its prior record sale, jumping from an $86,620 price in April to a staggering $192,000 in July.

True chase Pokémon cards continue to attain utterly bonkers sale prices, and this recent near-100% price increase is simply the latest feather in the cap of collectors who obtained Gold Stars before the recent boom. Will the market cool off? Who knows! For now, records keep shattering, with this Mew Gold Star the most recent sky-high auction sale.

PSA 10 Mew Gold Star (Silver Border) from 2008 World Championships Decks: $20,400

Previous Record Sale: $1,800 in 2024, via eBay

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Speaking of Mew Gold Star, there are actually two English-language versions of the card. The 2005 original, from Dragon Frontiers, and a reprinted, non-tournament-legal silver-bordered version from 2008 that was printed as part of that year’s World Championship Decks.

Despite being literally illegal to play, that silver-bordered version also nabbed a record sale on Fanatics Collect and bested its previous record high by a whopping $18,600, pushing its new record above $20,000. That’s pretty good for a non-tournament-legal card and just goes to show how in-demand Gold Star cards are, no matter the version.

PSA 10 Holo Celebi ex from Unseen Forces: $78,000

Previous Record Sale: $7,500 in 2023, via eBay

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Representing a near-1,000% increase from its prior record sale, this striking Holo Celebi ex from 2005’s Unseen Forces underscores the whole deal with “ex” cards from the PTCG’s mid-era: the cards were incredibly scarce due to the game experiencing a nadir in popularity at the time, as well as a lull in printing after the early success of the game.

As such, holo cards from the era featuring notable and popular ‘mon are always going to be hot commodities – especially if they can be graded out as PSA 10 copies. There are only 37 total copies of this striking holofoil card in a PSA 10, making it a true museum piece.

Beyond its supreme rarity and value, the card simply looks amazing; its strikingly era-specific computer-generated artwork by Ryo Ueda is utterly captivating, and this era’s foiling method sees the cosmos holofoil pattern cover the borders of ex cards, making them even more eye-catching.

A spectacular card with a new skyscraping record price that destroyed its previous four-digit record by over $70,000.

PSA 10 Suicune Gold Star from Unseen Forces: $23,400

Previous Record Sale: $15,200 in June, via eBay

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Another Gold Star card that saw a record sale in its recent Fanatics Collect auction was the cover-art ‘mon for Pokémon Crystal: Suicune. While its standard coloration is a beautiful azure, the shiny version has a slightly darker hue on its body, a slightly lighter blue for its gemstone, and a deep, royal blue coloration for its lustrous mane of hair flowing behind it.

Record sales among eminently scarce Pokémon TCG cards are simply dropping like flies these days, as the prior record sale for Suicune Gold Star from 2005’s Unseen Forces occurred just a few weeks prior on eBay. The Fanatics auction’s final price saw this card’s record price lifted by over $8,000. Not bad, but nothing compared to the next card herein.

PSA 10 Holo Dialga from Diamond & Pearl: $20,400

Previous Record Sale: $250 in 2024, via eBay

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Dialga, the box-art Pokémon from both 2007’s Pokémon Diamond and 2021’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, showcases a mastery over time in the games. If you’re a Pokémon TCG collector, you would’ve been wise to try to travel back in time and grade this Holo Dialga card from 2007’s Diamond & Pearl base set, as its previous record sale was a measly $250 back in 2024.

Its most recent record sale represents an over-8,000% increase compared to the prior triple-digit record sale: From $250 two years ago to over $20,000 in July. Time can do funny things to collectibles, and this striking Dialga card certainly underscores that truth.

PSA 10 Reverse Holo Moltres from Legendary Collection: $14,400

Previous Record Sale: $14,100 in June, via eBay

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

PTCG cards from 2002’s Legendary Collection, especially the beloved and striking “Fireworks” Reverse Holos, continue to heat up auctions – seemingly every week.

While this Moltres card’s new record pales in comparison to the Reverse Holo LC Gengar that managed a new record above $400,000, it still beats the prior record, which it attained during an early-June auction on eBay. Legendary Collections stays winning (auctions).

Pokémon TCG Records Falling Like Dominoes

From Mew Gold Star nearly doubling its April record to Celebi ex leaping from $7,500 to $78,000, this Fanatics Collect auction was not just another strong showing for vintage Pokémon cards. Suicune Gold Star reset a record that was only weeks old, Dialga turned a once-$250 sale into a five-figure shocker, and even Moltres from Legendary Collection managed to push its ceiling a little higher.

If this auction proved anything, it’s that collectors are still aggressively chasing the rarest PSA 10 copies of Pokémon’s most beloved Legendary and Mythical cards.

What’s your favorite Gold Star Pokémon card? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!