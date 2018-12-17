Daryl Dixon’s Fate On The Walking Dead Revealed Sort Of

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 6 finale.

Last week’s The Walking Dead ended with a real cliffhanger. At the end of the “East” episode of The Walking Dead, Dwight walked up behind Daryl Dixon with a gun. Dwight appeared to shoot Daryl, and blood splattered up, before the screen faded to black. At the very end, it also sounded like Dwight told Daryl, “You’ll be alright.”

Of course, Daryl fans have been holding their breath all week to learn the ultimate fate of Daryl Dixon. Well, it appears that Dwight was telling the truth after he shot Daryl. Daryl wasn’t killed by Dwight shooting him.

Daryl reappeared near the end of The Walking Dead Season 6 finale. Daryl is alive, but he is being held hostage by Negan’s group. While Daryl might have survived Dwight’s bullet, he’s not out of the woods yet. The episode ended with another cliffhanger. Daryl was one of several members of Rick’s group who were at the mercy of Negan.

The Walking Dead Season 6 Finale ended with Negan clubbing to death someone from Rick’s group. While Daryl’s fate from the previous episode was revealed, fans will have to wait until Season 7 to find out if Daryl also escaped Negan’s bat Lucille.