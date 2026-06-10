Gravity Falls’ Dark, Spiritual Successor Hits Disney+ Later This Month

Gravity Falls might not be receiving a sequel series anytime soon, but this isn’t stopping Disney from creating a new macabre series that certainly seems to have the DNA of Mabel and Dipper’s misadventures. Later this month, a new spooky series is set to arrive on Disney+, following two young protagonists as they set out to learn more about a doomsday scenario facing their world. While there are still many questions surrounding this brand-new Disney animated series, its rating hints at the idea that it might just be a far darker tale than that of the Mystery Shack.

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The Doomies is set to arrive on Disney+ on June 26th later this month, with the series releasing a new trailer to build up hype for the supernatural comedy. Following two friends, Romy and Bobby, the animated series is touting an “end of the world” conspiracy that has released untold horrors upon the sleepy town of Ouimper. What makes The Doomies more “mature” than Gravity Falls is its television rating, which is currently a “TV-PG,” placing it higher above than the Mystery Shack’s “TV-Y7.” You can check out the newest trailer for The Doomies below, and there is currently reason to believe that the first twenty-two-episode series might not be all we have to look forward to.

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The Future of The Doomies

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During last year’s Annecy Animation Film Festival, Xilam Animation CEO Marc du Pontavise, who is helping bring The Doomies to the screen, confirmed that the first season might not be the only release for the spooky series. Pontavise confirmed that pre-production has already begun on season two, even before an official confirmation has been made: “Disney has a lot of faith in the project and gave it a good investment. Disney has so much faith in this series that asked Xilam to start pre-production on a potential second season.”

For those who might not be familiar with Xilam Animation, they have been responsible for some major series in the animation department. Specifically, the French studio has helped create the likes of Oggy & The Cockroaches, Mr. Magoo, Chip ‘n Dale: Park Life, Netflix’s Twilight of The Gods, and more. While the series has a long way to go to hit the same levels as Gravity Falls amongst the fan animation community, it might be on its way.

As for the future of Gravity Falls, we have yet to hear whether Disney will officially move forward with a sequel series to the story of Mabel, Dipper, and Grunkle Stan. In 2024, Disney executive Meredith Roberts confirmed that there had been discussions with series creator Alex Hirsch, though no news has developed since. Specifically, Roberts stated, “You know, we’re in conversations with Alex. He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.”

What do you think of this new look at Gravity Falls’ spiritual successor, The Doomies? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!