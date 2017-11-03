‘The Incredibles’ Roller Coaster Coming to Disney California Adventure

Disney’s California Adventure is getting a Pixar makeover this spring, including a high-flying roller coaster based on the hit superhero adventure, The Incredibles.

When Paradise Pier is turned into Pixar Pier this April, the entire area will be divided into four themed neighborhoods, influenced by various Pixar films.

The first neighborhood in the new pier will focus on The Incredibles, and will permanently transform the California Screamin’ ride into the Incredicoaster. The current ride will be closing down on January 8 in order to begin the transformation, which will include different ride vehicles and new character moments. The ride is set to open in Summer 2018.

One of the other neighborhoods will be based on Toy Story, and the popular Toy Story Mania! ride will anchor that section of the park. Another neighborhood will be inspired by Inside Out, and is set to introduce a family-friendly attraction at a later date.

The fourth and final neighborhood will be a celebration of many different Pixar stories, with Mickey’s Fun Wheel and the Games of the Boardwalk receiving updates to line up with the Pixar theme.

Pixar Park will open with the highly-anticipated Pixar Fest, which is set to begin on April 13.