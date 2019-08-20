Little Caesars Launches Jam-Packed $7 Quattro Pizza

Little Caesars is aiming to combat indecisiveness, giving families a one-stop-shop for their pizza needs. Earlier today, the Detroit-based pizza chain introduced the Quattro Pizza, a $7 pie that comes with four different topping combinations: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Bruschetta, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni, and Cheese — most certainly a topping for everyone. The Bruschetta portion of the pizza comes with Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Vinegar…you know, in case you were wondering.

“Little Caesars is taking a fresh approach to one of the world’s favorite foods with its new Quattro pizza,” Little Caesar SVP of Global Marketing Jeff Klein said in a press release. ”A classic pizza is always a good choice. But sometimes you have to spice things up. The Quattro pizza is a fun way to try something new or to be sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the next pizza night.”

Starting immediately, the pizza will be available to consumers using the Little Caesars mobile application or website to order their food. The pizza won’t be ready in-store until August 26th, where it’ll be one of the chain’s Hot-N-Ready offerings from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time or by request all day long.

The press release does point out the pizza pie will be a limited-time offering, though it’s unclear exactly how limited that will be.

