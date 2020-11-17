The Final Girl Support Group: Annapurna Picks Up New Grady Hendrix Novel for Series

Ahead of the release of his new book, horror author Grady Hendrix’s new novel has already been picked up for an adaptation. According to a new report from Deadline, Annapurna has nabbed the rights to the upcoming The Final Girl Support Group which is due for release in the summer of 2021. The Fix and Women’s Murder Club co-creators Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain will write the script which has Hendrix, Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Patrick Chu, and Adam Goldworm of Aperture Entertainment signed on as executive producers. No network, cable, or streaming home for the series was announced as of the development’s start.

“I’ve been working on this book since 2013, trying to sum up everything that horror means to me, why there’s more to it than murder, and why it gives me hope,” Hendrix wrote in a tweet confirming the news. “So it’s really nice to see good things happen to it.” The Final Girl Support Group will be released on July 13, 2021 with its official description reading:

“The women in the Final Girl Support Group have been in therapy together for decades – ever since one was attacked by a cannibal family in Texas, by a machete wielding maniac at summer camp, by an older brother who returned to settle scores on Halloween, by a lunatic who allegedly entered their dreams. These are the middle-aged survivors of the real-life crimes the slasher movies are based on. Some of them are addicts, some are in denial, and some have become motivational speakers. And now the final girls are mysteriously dying, one by one.”

As horror fans can no doubt surmise, Hendrix’s new book appears to be taking its cues from the leading characters of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Friday the 13th, Halloween, and A Nightmare on Elm Street, though it’s unclear how much more concrete the connections between the movies and the upcoming book will end up being. Though all of these films dealt with the Final Girls’ lives after the events of their initial encounters with evil, many of them ended up putting them in rehashes of the same situation for the sake of delivering another slasher sequel. The Halloween franchise tackled this in perhaps the most unique and comprehensive way with the 2018 sequel as Jamie Lee Curtis returned to the role of Laurie Strode, playing her as a woman plagued by memories of “The night HE came home” and how it tore apart her family as a result.