Shudder Hosting "ShudderFest" on Halloween With Filmmaker Panels and Advanced Screening

Since its inception, streaming service Shudder has set itself apart from its contemporaries with what it offers subscribers, with the service continuing that trend with the upcoming "ShudderFest" event, featuring a number of panels full of horror movie icons and even exclusive screenings. This Halloween surely won't be like any other due to quarantine restrictions around the world, with the service stepping up to ensure subscribers can tune in to programming on October 31st when they might have previously spent the holiday out celebrating. The event will culminate not only with a screening of the iconic 1978 Halloween, but with a one-time-only screening of a Shudder original that won't be made available again until sometime in 2021.

Pere press release, "Staying home for Halloween this year? Fear not: Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural, is bringing the holiday to you with ShudderFest, a horror celebration you don’t need to leave the house to attend. This incredible day-long virtual event will feature panels, presentations, conversations, and screenings led by legendary genre icons, fan-favorite musicians, and acclaimed directors, writers, and producers, free to all and available anywhere in the world via the shudderfest.com website."

"Highlights of the event include a virtual hang with 'horror royalty' including genre luminaries Tony Todd (Candyman), Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street) and others; a conversation between the stars and creators of 2020’s Zoom-horror Host and the makers of 1999’s found-footage masterpiece, The Blair Witch Project; a panel of musicians who love Horror, including Bright Light Bright Light and Starcrawler’s Arrow De Wilde; Scary Story Time with Scare Me’s Josh Ruben and friends; a special recording of The Kingcast podcast with Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero; and a one-time secret screening of a future Shudder Original film that won’t be available until 2021."

Check out a breakdown of programming below:

Welcome to ShudderFest with host Keith David

Horror Royalty Hangout - 12 p.m. ET

Doug Bradley (Hellraiser franchise), Robert Englund (Elm Street franchise), Lance Henriksen (Alien franchise), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th franchise), actor/director/FX master Tom Savini, Lin Shaye (Insidious franchise), and Tony Todd (Candyman franchise), moderated by Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy

Blair Witch x Host - 1 p.m. ET

The Blair Witch Project co-director Eduardo Sánchez, producer Michael Monello, and co-producer Greg Hale in conversation with Host director/co-writer Rob Savage and stars Haley Bishop and Emma Louise Webb, moderated by Shudder curator Samuel Zimmerman

The Future of Black Horror - 2 p.m. ET

A look at the thrilling present and bold future of Black Horror with Rusty Cundieff (director, Tales from the Hood), Tananarive Due (exec producer, Horror Noire), Shannon M. Houston (writer, HBO’s Lovecraft Country), Victor LaValle (author, The Ballad of Black Tom), and Kamil Oshundara (cultural executive, Monkeypaw Productions), moderated by journalist/writer Evan Narcisse

Interview with the Glampire: A blood draining dissertation with Paperbacks from Hell’s Grady Hendrix - 3 p.m. ET

Musicians Who 🖤 Horror - 4 p.m. ET

Pop star Bright Light Bright Light, GWAR’s The Berserker Blothar, Pustulus Maximus & Sawborg Destructo, Grammy-winning composer and guitarist Steve Stevens, and Starcrawler lead singer Arrow de Wilde, moderated by Yahoo Entertainment’s Lyndsey Parker

Story Time with Scare Me’s Josh Ruben & Friends - 5 p.m. ET

Scare Me’s writer-director-star Ruben shares spooky stories with friends Frank Garcia-Hejl (Scare Package), Noah Segan (Knives Out), Dreama Walker (Doubt), and Astronomy Club’s Jonathan Braylock, James III, and Jerah Milligan

Inside The Mortuary Collection - 6 p.m. ET

Meet the team behind the horror anthology that Sam Raimi called “a twisted tapestry of grisly fun and endlessly inventive terror” — writer/director Ryan Spindell, star Clancy Brown, and producers Allison Friedman and T. Justin Ross. Followed by: Kirk Hammett’s Top Five Moments in Horror and Keith David Answers Your Questions

The Kingcast podcast with special guest Greg Nicotero - 7 p.m. ET

The Kingcast, a podcast devoted to Stephen King by veteran film bloggers Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler, sits down to discuss adapting the author’s works with showrunner, writer, director and FX maestro Greg Nicotero, who has directed two King stories for Creepshow and created FX for multiple other King adaptations

Members Only Double Feature: Halloween and Secret Screening on Shudder TV - 9 p.m. ET

Shudder members can wrap up their ShudderFest with a special double feature of John Carpenter’s 1978 classic (US and CA only) at 9 p.m. ET and a special one-time-only preview of a future Shudder film that won’t stream again until 2021

Head to shudderfest.com for more details before the event kicks off on Saturday, October 31st at 12 p.m. ET.

