Wonder Woman Movie Gets Harry Potter Writer

When it rains movie development news, apparently it pours. Yesterday ComicBook.com brought you the news that Marvel was close to announcing a Black Panther feature film, followed by the report that Justice League was back on track at Warner Brothers with a new writer.Now, Digital Spy is reporting that Wonder Woman, a movie long plagued by delays and false starts, will be written by Michael Goldenberg, who co-wrote Warner tentpole movies Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Green Lantern.Goldenberg is also signed for a sequel to Green Lantern, according to Digital Spy, but the film hasn’t yet got the all-clear from Warner to get moving. With news of a Justice League film in development and the Batman franchise drawing to a close with The Dark Knight Rises later this summer, many observers doubt that a sequel to Green Lantern–which was critically panned and a box office disappointment–is plausible.Recent attempts to produce a Wonder Woman film have been fraught with problems; a draft written by Avengers director Joss Whedon was passed on by Warner in 2007, followed by a failed attempt last year to launch the property as a TV pilot by Ally McBeal‘s David E. Kelley..