Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Calls Paramount “Evil” For Treatment of the Franchise

Avatar: The Last Airbender is receiving new life thanks to Paramount bringing back the franchise on multiple fronts. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will arrive on Paramount+ this October, giving fans a sequel tale of Aang and company as adults. Following this, the franchise will continue with a new sequel series, Avatar: Seven Havens, which will debut a new Avatar who exists after The Legend of Korra. Unfortunately, one voice actor from the original cast isn’t too thrilled with the treatment of the franchise and isn’t holding back with his thoughts on the matter.

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In a new social media post, Baldwin didn’t mince words following the cancellation of Saber Interactive’s unnamed Avatar: The Last Airbender roleplaying game. The voice of Uncle Iroh stated, “Hard truth… I can speak freely because I’m 65 years old and my pocketful of fucks is seriously depleted. Working as a paralegal at various studios in LA for thirty years…I had the opportunity to observe studio executives closely. They’re generally a slippery and clueless bunch who shouldn’t be allowed near anything remotely creative…but the new regime at Paramount is straight up evil. I assure you. These soulless bastards have nothing but contempt for a show about grace and redemption and the struggle against fascism. ATLA is a mystery to them. They. Do. Not. Value. The. Franchise.” Iroh has not been confirmed for the upcoming sequel film, though the character has been a stalwart part of the franchise, even appearing in The Legend of Korra.

Iroh’s Original Plea

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When The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender found its way online long before its Paramount+ release, Baldwin wasn’t thrilled to see fans were taking the opportunity to watch it early. Not mincing words, Greg went so far as to say that fans who watched the leaked film were dishonoring all those involved. Specifically, the Avatar voice actor said, “Here is wisdom. When you download and view the leaked Avatar: The Last Airbender film, you dishonor a story you love. You dishonor the creators, the artists, the writers, the musicians, and the actors. You dishonor Mako. You dishonour me. You dishonor Iroh.”

In The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, the original cast isn’t returning to their roles, which makes sense for the most part, considering the main kids are no longer kids in the film. The cast includes Eric Nam as Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Roman Zaragoza as Sokka, Dionne Quan as Toph, and Steven Yuen as Fire Lord Zuko. For those who don’t know, Uncle Iroh was originally played by the voice actor known simply as Mako, but following his passing, voice actor Greg Baldwin took up the role in both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra as a result. Whether Baldwin will return to the role in the future, especially following his thoughts on Paramount, is anyone’s guess.

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Via Greg Baldwin