11 Years Ago This Week, Star Wars and Marvel Made History (And Changed Decades of Lore Instantly)

Eleven years ago, on January 14, 2015, the galaxy far away collided with the world of Marvel Comics in a way that reverberated across fandoms. The release of Star Wars #1, written by Jason Aaron with art by John Cassaday, was a revival of the Star Wars comic line under the Marvel banner after decades of being published by Dark Horse Comics.

With its release, decades of beloved expanded universe stories were swept aside as Lucasfilm rebooted the Star Wars canon. For fans of the now-rebranded “Legends” material, it was a moment of heartbreak. For others, it was a chance for a fresh start, one that promised tighter storytelling and a unified vision for Star Wars across all media. Either way, it was the dawn of a new era.

The Marvel-Star Wars Reunion

When the original Star Wars film was released in 1977, Marvel Comics was quick to capitalize on the hype, publishing the first-ever Star Wars comic series. The adaptation of A New Hope and the original follow-up stories were a massive success, with the series running until 1986. But after Marvel let the rights lapse, Dark Horse Comics took up the mantle in 1991, and for over two decades, they became the home for Star Wars in the comic medium.

Dark Horse’s contributions to the Star Wars mythos were monumental. They gave fans sprawling tales like Dark Empire, gritty explorations like Star Wars: Legacy, and deep dives into the Old Republic era. These stories expanded the galaxy far beyond what was seen on screen, creating a rich, interconnected tapestry that fans cherished.

Then came the Disney era. After acquiring Lucasfilm in 2012, Disney set its sights on consolidating Star Wars storytelling under one roof. Dark Horse’s tenure came to an end, and the comic rights reverted to Marvel, which Disney had purchased in 2009. The announcement was bittersweet for fans: while Marvel’s resources and reach promised exciting possibilities, it also meant bidding farewell to the Star Wars comics that had shaped fandom for decades.

A Record-Breaking Debut

When Star Wars #1 hit shelves in January 2015, the anticipation was palpable. Jason Aaron, coming off a stellar run on Thor: God of Thunder, brought his knack for capturing mythic storytelling to the galaxy far, far away. John Cassaday’s cinematic art style, honed on books like Astonishing X-Men, was the perfect fit for the larger-than-life world of Star Wars.

The story picked up shortly after the events of A New Hope, with Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and the rest of the Rebel Alliance continuing their fight against the Empire. The series promised to fill in the gaps between the original trilogy films, exploring the characters’ relationships and struggles in ways the movies never could.

The result? A runaway success. Star Wars #1 sold over one million copies, an astonishing feat in an era when comic sales rarely reached six figures. It became the best-selling comic in twenty years, earning rave reviews and reigniting excitement around Star Wars comics. For the first time in decades, comic shops had lines forming for a Star Wars release.

The Great Canon Reset

However, the release of Star Wars #1 also marked one of the most controversial decisions in Star Wars history: the erasure of the Expanded Universe.

Before Disney’s acquisition, Star Wars storytelling was a sprawling, often unwieldy beast. Novels, games, comics, and even role-playing sourcebooks contributed to the official continuity, creating what fans called the Expanded Universe (EU). While many of these stories were beloved (Heir to the Empire, anyone?), the sheer volume of material made it difficult to maintain consistency, especially as new films were being planned.

In 2014, Lucasfilm announced that all previous EU material would be rebranded as Star Wars Legends. Going forward, only the movies, TV shows, and new projects approved by Lucasfilm would be considered canon. For longtime fans of the EU, it was a devastating blow. Stories they had cherished for decades were suddenly relegated to an alternate timeline, no longer part of the official Star Wars narrative.

This reset, however, also opened the door for a more streamlined, cohesive approach to Star Wars storytelling. Star Wars #1 was one of the first major projects under this new canon, and its success proved that the gamble had paid off. By focusing on quality over quantity, Lucasfilm and Marvel delivered a story that felt fresh while honoring the spirit of the franchise.

Eleven years later, the impact of Star Wars #1 is still being felt. The series launched a renaissance for Star Wars comics, spawning numerous spin-offs and companion series, including Darth Vader by Kieron Gillen and Doctor Aphra, one of the standout original characters introduced in this era. Even after decades of lore, there’s always room for a new hope.

