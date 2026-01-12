Netflix is About to Lose One of the Best Dark Sci-Fi Movies of All Time

As of January 18th, Netflix is saying goodbye to one of the most beloved cult-classics of all time. So you only have six days left to watch it, which you absolutely should, considering its almost immediate cult-classic status. It’s one of those decidedly offbeat films that deserves its standing in the weird movie hall of fame, and is well worth the time.

Donnie Darko, the reality-warping dark comedy starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Drew Barrymore, tells the story of Donnie (Gyllenhaal), a teenager with schizophrenia, who, after surviving a freak accident in which the voice of a freaky 6-foot-tall bunny named Frank saves him, begins to wonder what it truly means to be alive and to be in love. Becoming a devout follower of the bunny and causing chaos in his name, Donnie starts to uncover secrets of the universe that promise the power to alter time and destiny. It’s both bleak and vibrant, uncomfortable and a little addicting in its unique storytelling.

Donnie Darko Is Both Jarring and Enthralling

It’s a classic for a reason, with critics and audiences alike singing the film’s praises. It sits currently at an 88% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and at an 80% on the Popcornmeter. Alex Arabian of Film Inquiry says, “Donnie Darko, the 1st cult classic of the 21st century, a masterclass in assiduous filmmaking, remains one of the most relevant, urgent and timely films of the last 50 years.” Ray Pride of Newcity gave the film 9 out of 10 stars, saying, “The theatrical version is some kind of compacted masterpiece, hormonal, vital, dazed, blissfully unhinged… I’m too attached to Donnie Darko to worry over its wanton weirdness, its mix of concreteness and intangibility.”

“Donnie Darko is one of those films that require more than one viewing, not only to fully understand its complex premise but also to catch the number of details that Richard Kelly hides throughout the entire runtime. Kelly writes and directs with remarkable mastery a story that can be difficult to grasp, yet everything becomes perfectly comprehensible. At its core, the narrative contains a powerful reflection on fear and love, conveyed with elegance,” says one viewer on Rotten Tomatoes. Another follows with a 5 out of 5 star rating, saying, “Donnie Darko stands as a true classic, blending nostalgia with a subtle sense of darkness. It’s a film I frequently revisit, as its impact never fades with time. Jake Gyllenhaal delivers an outstanding performance, and his thoughtful approach to selecting roles makes it clear why this project was such a perfect fit for him.”

