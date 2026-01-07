113 Years Ago, One of the Best American Cartoonists Was Born (And His Work Is Popular as Ever in 2026)

When people think of comic characters who combine familial humor with gothic horror, the Addams Family is likely their first thought. This nuclear family, which delves into the macabre and gothic, has become a pop-culture dynasty spanning decades. The Addams Family first appeared in The New Yorker in 1938. The New Yorker is well-known for its adult-targeted comics, and the Addams Family was easily their most recognizable and popular characters. This creepy family emerged from the dark and ingenious mind of American cartoonist Charles Addams, who was born on January 7th, 1912, in Westfield, New Jersey. Through his distinctive gothic style, clever satire, and memorably bizarre characters, Addams created one of the best known and most iconic families in modern fiction.

Given the gallows humor and the darkly comic imagery that would define his work, it is hardly surprising that Charles was fascinated from a young age by things others would find deeply unnerving. As a child, he frequented graveyards and old, creepy, abandoned houses. He also enjoyed imagining what dead bodies looked like as they rotted in their coffins. Charles’s fascination with all things gothic and horror-related became an intrinsic part of his comics, eventually inspiring a worldwide franchise that remains as popular as ever to this day.

Charles Adams’ Comics Perfectly Blend Humor and Horror

Image Courtesy of The New Yorker Magazine

Charles Addams’s first New Yorker comic was published in 1933, and just five years later, the then-nameless Addams Family was introduced. Charles continued publishing comics in The New Yorker until he died in 1988. Over the course of his 55-year career, Charles created over 1,300 comics, unlike anything seen before or since in the world of comics.

Charles’s comics are renowned for their dark yet stunning imagery. Many of them are so beautifully illustrated and steeped in gothic atmosphere that they look like they belong in museums. Oftentimes, these cartoons were textless, and the humor was so cleverly hidden that readers had to study the pieces to discover it. This strategy ensured readers were fully immersed in the haunting worlds Charles imagined. The humor itself was often morbidly over-the-top, filled with surreal imagery that sparked the imagination. By constantly pushing the envelope of what could be shown in cartoons, Charles’s work quickly stood apart from his fellow New Yorker cartoonists.

Despite appearing in only about 80 of his extensive collection of comics, the ghastly yet tightly knit family that would come to be known as the Addams Family was unquestionably Charles’s standout creation. They were the only recurring characters Charles introduced, serving as a pointed critique of the constricting norms of the American nuclear family. The Addamses resembled a traditional family, but they existed in a dark, mystical world full of monsters and ghastly imagery that made others terrified of them. Yet, they didn’t care what other people thought because they did what made them happy, and they loved each other deeply. It’s this nonconformity and magical surrealism that made them unforgettable and timeless.

The Long-Lasting Legacy of the Addams Family

Image Courtesy of Netflix

One need only look at the global phenomenon that is Netflix’s Wednesday to understand just how timeless and beloved Charles’ ghastly family remains. And although Wednesday is a significant hit, it’s only the latest in a long line of Addams Family adaptations. As of now, the Addams Family has had two sitcoms, three live-action films, two animated movies, an animated kids’ show, several video games, and even a Broadway musical. And although many of these adaptations were more child-friendly than Charles’s original comic, the cartoonist still had a significant impact on how his characters were portrayed.

In some of the earliest depictions of the Addams Family, the characters didn’t have much individuality. None of them had names and collectively they weren’t even referred to as the Addams Family. However, when development began on the first Addams Family sitcom in 1964, the creators approached Charles for help in shaping the characters. Charles agreed, and it’s here that he laid the foundations for his gothic family’s individual identities: the passionately in love Gomez and Morticia, the quiet yet calculating Wednesday, the chaotic Pugsley, the insane Uncle Fester, the wise Grandmama, the loyal Lurch, and the disembodied hand known as Thing. The show also introduced the hairy Cousin Itt, whom Charles would incorporate into his comics.

Above all, what has made the Addams Family popular for so long is its timeless appeal. They never conform to what’s considered to be “normal” or “appropriate,” instead doing what they please simply because they enjoy it. While most people find death and torture horrifying, the Addamses find them to be beautiful and fun. They practically exist in their own little world full of spooky haunted houses and creepy monsters. But more importantly, despite all the ghouls and cobwebs, the Addamses are a surprisingly healthy and functional family that genuinely care for one another. They love spending time together and bonding over their enjoyment of all things grim and grisly.

Through its perfect fusion of black horror, gothic mysticism, and a subversive yet sincere family dynamic, the Addams Family has thrived for decades and ensured that Charles Addams’s work will always cast its spell for generations to come.

