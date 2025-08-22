Every Addams Family Member in Wednesday, Ranked by Deadliness

Wednesday is the latest Netflix series to obtain massive Netflix success, bringing back beloved characters for all sorts of new and strange adventures. The series follows Wednesday Addams, the daughter of the classic Addams Family. Naturally, while the story itself may focus on the titular character, much of Wednesday’s family has been along for the ride. Season 2, Part 1 created a few clever excuses to put the family back together, this time on the Nevermore Academy Grounds. This got us thinking, out of the whole Addams Family (as portrayed on Wednesday), who is the most dangerous one of all?

Truthfully, any member of the Addams Family is likely more of a threat than the average person is capable of dealing with. Even reluctant fighters have proven themselves capable of extreme actions when it comes to self-defense. However, it would be a lie to say that all members of the family hesitate to cause violence, as some of them have wholly embraced that part of the Addams Family life.

Wednesday is a modern take on the classic family, and it’s pretty clear that the series doesn’t have a problem taking some creative turns for the primary cast. Wednesday’s powers are developing, Thing has a new scar, and now there’s this lingering question about Ophelia Frump’s fate. Here’s who we think is how the deadliness of the family stacks up.

9) Grandmama Hester Frump

Image courtesy of Netflix

Grandmama Hester Frump is the lovely Morticia Addams’s mother. Yes, this makes her an Addams by marriage, and for the purposes of this article, we’re happy to count her among the family. She’s a mysterious woman who keeps her cards close.

On Wednesday, Grandmama Hester Frump, who is portrayed by Joanna Lumley, is a sharp-looking businesswoman. She’s a wealthy mogul with her hands firmly in the business of death. Mortuaries, to be more specific. She doesn’t have a close relationship with her daughter, something she seems to have no problem with. She uses her wealth like a cudgel, buying a whole cemetery for Wednesday’s purposes (that it hurt Morticia made it all the better, in her mind).

8) Thing

Image courtesy of Netflix

Thing is another iconic member of the Addams Family, and as he was originally sent to spy on Wednesday, fans have gotten to see a fair amount of this character. He’s Wednesday’s confidant now, though he’s sometimes put in awkward situations, particularly now that Morticia is around more.

Thing, portrayed by Victor Dorobantu, is quite a capable character. He’s dexterous and sneaky, capable of picking locks, punching sirens, and fighting off serial killers. Admittedly, the family has gotten a little too comfortable leaning on Thing’s support, but at least Enid sees him and cherishes him for who he is.

7) Lurch

Image courtesy of Netflix

Lurch is a staple for any Addams Family production, though admittedly, this character hasn’t gotten all that much screen time on Wednesday. He was barely present for Season 1, but has since followed the larger family unit into the family adventures for Season 2. In other words, we’re starting to see him more.

Lurch, portrayed by George Burcea (Season 1) and Joonas Suotamo (Season 2), is a towering figure and member of the Addams Family. While not exactly a man of many words, we’ve never doubted his physical capabilities, which include feats of strength.

6) Gomez Addams

Image courtesy of Netflix.

Gomez Addams is the beloved head of the Addams Family, the passionate husband of Morticia Addams, and the father of Wednesday and Pugsley. His passion burns bright, especially for his love, his children, and his brother. He’s the most doting person you’ll ever see, though his definition of love and support may look different than what one might stereotypically expect.

Portrayed by Luis Guzmán, Gomez in Wednesday is a loving and confident man. That said, he has been outspoken about his lack of powers (which feels like a future plot point). However, he’s likely still an expert fencer who has an unpredictable streak. Getting between him and his family is not a smart decision.

It may be surprising to see Gomez Addams relatively low on this list, but it’s good to remember that the Netflix version of Gomez Addams seems to have an aversion to the same criminal activities his brother adores. While he took the fall to protect his wife, even Wednesday acknowledges that Gomez was not made for prison.

5) Pugsley Addams

Image courtesy of Netflix

Pugsley Addams is the younger Addams child, and while he played a bit role in Wednesday Season 1, he’s gotten more screentime in Season 2, Part 1. The first season showed a slightly hesitant child who needed his big sister to step up and protect him from the normie bullies. Season 2 is showing a different version of the character, as Pugsley has started coming into his own powers.

It probably doesn’t hurt that Pugsley is now also attending Nevermore Academy, someplace he can feel more accepted for who he is. Played by Isaac Ordonez, Pugsley still has a lot of growing to do, but his passions have already caused quite the stir at school, starting with his keeping a zombie for a pet. That has already had some far-reaching effects, and that wasn’t even intentional.

Pugsley Addams of Wednesday takes after his uncle, as he’s gotten quite a strong electrical power. He’s still working on improving his aim, but Wednesday’s pushing has already forced him to get better by leaps and bounds. Thus far, that power has shocked allies and revived some strange characters.

4) Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, has blown fans’ expectations out of the water. This macabre character may be allergic to color, but she clearly has a passion for all things mysterious and cryptid. Her particular passion seems to be serial killers, and while she has gotten into a couple of situations in which backup was needed, we feel confident that Wednesday can largely handle herself.

Wednesday is intelligent, cunning, and largely emotionally detached. That makes for a dangerous combination, especially once she has set her sights on something. She fights monsters, solves murders, and is quite determined to believe that she has mastered her psychic powers (we all know that this is far from the end of that part of her story).

3) Morticia Addams

Image courtesy of Netflix

Morticia Addams famously married into the Addams Family, being a Frump by birth. However, there’s no denying her unique threat level. Different iterations have shown Morticia to have different skills or abilities. As far as the Netflix series is concerned, Morticia is a powerful psychic and an amazing swordfighter. Let us not forget that she is also responsible for keeping the Addams Family running smoothly in this universe.

Admittedly, Morticia Addams has expressed hesitation when it comes to taking human lives, at least this version of her. Played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Morticia is still furious and horrified by her school days, and Wednesday’s investigation into her past actually provides some catharsis.

It would be dangerous to underestimate Morticia Addams. She may not willingly go with a lethal attack, but her swordfight against Wednesday proves that this woman will probably always have what it takes, especially to protect what is hers.

2) Fester Addams

Image courtesy of Netflix

Uncle Fester is a fan-favorite character, and that is probably never going to change. He’s unpredictable by nature, with a slightly chaotic immortal streak for good measure. It makes him a lot of fun for the kids, not to mention a doting uncle who is willing to go to any length to ensure his family is happy and safe.

On Wednesday, Uncle Fester is portrayed by Fred Armisen, and he leans into that quirky archetype. He’s famous for his electrical abilities, which historically are static in nature. The Netflix show leans into Fester’s occult expertise, with him immediately recognizing obscure creatures such as Hyde. He’s also a master criminal, capable of robbing banks and getting away (when he wants). This makes him even more dangerous, should he feel inclined to infiltrate certain buildings at the request of his niece.

1) Goody Addams

Image courtesy of Netflix.

Goody Addams is a long-dead ancestor of Wednesday Addams. Despite this, the two could easily pass for twins. She’s a highly skilled witch with a deep well of knowledge when it comes to all things occult. She came into Wednesday’s life as a guide, though it’s hard to say how much she helped, as her feud with Joseph Crackstone is what caused many of these problems in the first place.

Also played by Jenna Ortega, Goody Addams hasn’t been seen that much in Season 2. Given the power she has to bear, this is for the best. Goody single-handedly wrote the book of spells that Wednesday is obsessed with. She’s also capable of possession, and she can trap souls as needed. She may be long gone, but she is easily one of the most powerful Addams Family characters to ever live, and that is saying something. In terms of the Netflix series, she’s the most powerful one seen thus far, which explains why the series has tried to have her appear sparingly. Her inclusion offsets the entire scale of power.

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.

