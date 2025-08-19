This Is Still the Best Character on Wednesday (And It’s Not Jenna Ortega’s)

Netflix’s Wednesday brought a favorite spooky family back to the forefront, and fans are here for it. The series is a spinoff of the classic Addams Family, putting Wednesday Addams on the center stage. Played by Jenna Ortega, Wednesday is the teenage daughter of the Addams Family, and she perfectly embodies everything the family has come to cherish, including an obsession with serial killers. The critically acclaimed show is equal parts gothic comedy and mystery, and fans are loving it. While Ortega’s performance shines in the spotlight, there is one other character who subtly steals the show, and we are here for it.

Thing T. Thing, more commonly called “Thing,” is an iconic member of the family; whether or not he is treated as such is another matter. Portrayed by Victor Dorobantu, Thing is an essential part of the series. Let’s be real for a minute, a whole lot of the heavy lifting happening on Wednesday is done by Thing. That’s right, Thing has consistently been the MVP of Wednesday, and he’s also gotten some intense character development to back up his story.

Getting Things Done

Thing originally joined the Wednesday cast as a spy for Morticia and Gomez, as they hoped to keep an eye on their wayward teenage daughter. That didn’t work out too well, as Wednesday caught on and turned Thing to her side. From that moment onward, Thing has been a crucial part of Wednesday’s success, from small preparations to dangerous conflicts.

Thing’s involvement ranges from punching a siren to lighting the match that infamously burned Joseph Crackstone’s statue. He later does a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to tackling a certain infamous serial killer, and his lock-picking skills come in clutch when Enid needs a rescue. Long story short, Wednesday (both the show and the character) doesn’t hesitate to lean on Thing.

Letting That Personality Shine Through

Even when playing errand boy, Thing has a way of letting his personality shine through. Who can forget the first time Thing delivered a message to Tyler, which culminated in Thing flipping him the bird? What about the time Thing got back at Wednesday for writing a note to Tyler, resulting in her being forced to attend the dance, complete with fancy dress? These little details help to remind us that Thing is a thinking part of the family with feelings, opinions, and ideas.

The show also helps highlight some of Thing’s passions, such as his favorite moisturizer and nail treatments. These passions are where he and Enid really bond, and it’s quickly apparent that Enid appreciates Thing in a way that most of the Addams Family don’t.

Revealing Family Dynamics

Thing may be a member of the Addams Family, but events in Wednesday help drive home a certain point: that sometimes Thing is taken for granted. While there’s no denying how much the family cherishes him, their reliance on him borders on treating him like a servant. The family, Wednesday included, never seems to hesitate when ordering Thing around, including making requests (orders) that they could easily handle themselves.

This trend hit a head in Season 2, as the Addams Family (nearly) forgot Thing’s birthday. Enid was the first to realize the horrible problem looming on the horizon, but she was kidnapped before she could lift Thing’s spirits. The family went above and beyond to try to make things right, but one day of special treatment does not necessarily make up for years of taking a family member for granted. We’ll be curious to see if this conversation continues in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2.

Playing Many Roles

No matter how we look at it, Thing is an essential part of the success seen on Wednesday. He does the heavy lifting, has an emotional arc, and he plays many roles within the series. He’s Wednesday’s chaperone, confidant, and partner-in-crime.

Thing may not be able to verbally communicate, but he can still display complex emotions through his body (hand) language. He’s sort of a silent emotional support, but he’s also one of the first characters to call Wednesday out when she’s ignoring the emotional needs of others.

Naturally, Thing also plays a bit of a comic relief role, allowing viewers to blow off steam as needed. His sneaky way of moving through rooms will never fail to make us smile, and we’re keeping a running tally of how many people Thing has flipped off. However, this comedic stance doesn’t protect Thing from danger, bringing us to another major moment in Thing’s story, as he is involved in one of the most emotionally tense scenes in the series. There was one brief and horrific moment when we all thought we’d have to say goodbye to Thing. Thankfully, that didn’t happen, but it forced a fair bit of emotional expression out of Wednesday, and that is one heck of an achievement.

Ultimately, we’re grateful that Thing has been allowed to thrive and grow on Wednesday. We love watching him steal the show, and can’t wait to see what antics he’ll get into next.

