19 Years Ago Today, Marvel’s Most Controversial Crossover Ended (And It Created an Iconic Moment)

Can you believe that Marvel Comics’ epic storyline Civil War is almost two decades old? It still floors me that the third Captain America movie, based on that event series, will officially be 10 years old come this summer. So to hear that the source material is nearly enough to legally purchase alcohol is quite a sobering realization. I was just getting into comics back in the mid-to-late ‘00s, and I was mostly going for DC titles. But Civil War was such a major moment back then, even I was keyed into an image that defined Marvel’s big superhero war.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m speaking, of course, about Steve McNiven’s iconic cover for Civil War #7, which was published on this day 19 years ago. The cover shows Captain America and Iron Man, locked in battle as they make their last stand surrounded by their comrades. Tony Stark is putting everything into his repulsor rays while Steve Rogers holds strong, using his shield to absorb the blast. It’s an image that embodied all the pain and heartbreak of the ideological battle. And strangely enough, despite this moment not happening in the comic itself, it was the perfect cover for Civil War’s final chapter.

The Intense, Explosive Finale of Civil War

Civil War #7 of Mark Millar and Steve McNiven’s epic saga is where everything comes to a head. Captain America and the anti-registration faction are storming the Negative Zone to free those imprisoned by Iron Man and the pro-registration side. Stark has been waiting for them, but thankfully, Cloak manages to get everyone out of the Negative Zone and out onto the streets of New York. Stark has the police evacuate the area to prevent any civilian casualties, which is good because with the imprisoned heroes freed, all hell breaks loose between Captain America and Iron Man’s sides.

The tide turns rapidly in both sides’ favor. The Thunderbolts make a line to apprehend Cap, but they’re interrupted by Namor and his legion of warriors. The pro-registration side is getting its butt handed to it; powerhouses like the Thor clone Ragnarok and Captain Marvel show up to lend a hand. It’s a constant back and forth between the two sides, but Cap’s side gets a major advantage when Vision compromises Stark’s suit. It all comes down to hand-to-hand combat, and unfortunately for Iron Man, Steve Rogers’ shield and fists are stronger than Stark’s armor.

Before Cap can deliver a final blow, though, he’s stopped by rescue workers, causing Steve to see how much damage has been done to New York as a result of the heroes’ battle. Aghast at all the violence and bloodshed, Captain America declares that they’ve won everything “except the argument“. He tosses his mask to the side and allows himself to be arrested for the crimes he’s committed by leading the anti-registration faction. The city is cleaned up, Stark assumes power as the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Captain America is held until he can be placed on trial.

The Image That Captured Everything About Civil War

It is honestly surprising to me that the moment so prominently featured on the cover of Civil War #7 doesn’t actually appear in the comic. I mean, it was even in Captain America: Civil War. Then again, covers don’t always portray exactly what’s in the comic itself, but rather, try to capture the mood or vibe of a story. And when we think about everything this issue had going on for it, there really was no other image that highlighted Civil War #7 better.

McNiven’s cover isn’t just about two icons fighting. It’s the story’s ideological conflict given shape. It’s Cap’s righteousness and Tony’s determination colliding like an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. This cover essentially hints at the same realization that Cap comes to at the end of the story. When heroes fight, there are no winners or changed minds. Only losers who suffer the consequences of their actions. As cool as it is to see the two heroes battle it out, Civil War #7’s cover was a symbol for the inevitable stalemate Cap and Iron Man were heading towards.

The further we drift from Civil War, it’s easy to forget about the story’s deeper layers. Was it the most nuanced story? No. But when the story really hit, it was amazing. Seeing Captain America and Iron Man on the cover of the series’ final told us all that this wasn’t just heroes fighting heroes. It was the worst kind of outcome for a superhero world. The cover of Civil War #7 is a classic, and it serves as a great reminder that when heroes turn against one another, there’s no winner, no matter who comes out on top.

What are your thoughts on Civil War? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!