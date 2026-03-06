20 Years Ago, Captain America Proved There’s One Perfect Way To Take Down Wolverine

Wolverine might be the best there is at what he does, but Captain America proved that there’s a great way stop Logan in his tracks. I think that we can all agree that Wolverine and Cap are two of the best fighters in the Marvel Universe, with Logan getting a slight advantage thanks to his adamantium claws and healing factor. Wolverine has taken on a lot of powerful threats, and nothing seems to be able to stop him when he goes full berserker. However, Steve Rogers found a way to disarm the iconic mutant (in more ways than one).

Captain America Can Stop Wolverine by Crushing His Arms’ Tendons

In Wolverine: Origins #4 by Daniel Way and Steve Dillon, Captain America has come to bring Nuke and Wolverine in, leading to a fight between Logan and Steve. Wolverine isn’t exactly afraid, as he knows he’s got a decent advantage over Cap. However, Cap charges at Wolverine and grabs his wrists, applying just enough pressure to crush the tendons in his arms. This prevents Logan from popping his claws. It’s not enough to put Wolverine down for the count, but it’s enough to keep him from using his iconic go-to attack (at least until he properly heals).

The best thing about Captain America isn’t his shield or his augmented strength, but rather, his tactical mind. Steve is the kind of person who knows that, in a one-on-one fight, Wolverine is way too buffed to defeat. So to compensate, he found the only way he could remove one of the best advantages Logan has. Of course, Logan isn’t helpless here; he manages to deliver a serious hematoma to Cap’s femoral artery. But that’s the kind of dirty tricks Wolverine has to resort to when he realizes that he’s, unexpectedly, on the ropes.

Defeating Wolverine isn’t as simple as it sounds. He’s got decades of battle experience under his belt, and even without the claws, he’s incredibly dangerous. But everyone knows that Logan leans pretty heavily on his claws, and when you remove them from the equation, the guy has to scramble. It’s a risky move, but in a pinch, one could easily replicate this trick and put Wolverine at a serious disadvantage. Granted, you need some serious strength to crush Wolverine’s tendons, but if Captain America could do it, then so could other Marvel heroes and villains.

