5 Best Alternate Versions of Captain America, Ranked

When people think of Captain America, they almost always think of Steve Rogers and there’s a good reason for that. He’s one of Marvel’s oldest superheroes with Steve first picking up the shield all the way back in 1940. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has also helped cement Steve as the red, white and blue hero thanks to Chris Evans’ wildly popular portrayal of the character. However, while Steve is the most well-known hero to serve as Captain America, he’s not the only one. There have been several others who have either taken up the mantle directly or operated as their own spin on the hero.

Across Marvel Comics history, there have been a lot of Captains America, or characters that fit in that category albeit with a slightly different mantle. Some of them are very well known in their own right, heroes like Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson who have both been versions of Captain America in the main universe, but there are others that are less known but pretty great in their own right. Here are five such heroes, versions of Captain America from other timelines and realities that are great additions to the legacy. We’re not including Bucky and Sam in this ranking because we already know how great they are. These heroes might be ones you wouldn’t think about — and probably should.

5) CapWolf

One of the most unique alternate versions of Captain America, CapWolf is actually Earth-616 Steve Rogers with a twist. In the “Man and Wolf” storyline from 1992, Cap teams up with Doctor Druid to investigate the disappearance of the former superhero Man-Wolf. In the process, Captain America ends up captured by the villain Nightshade and transformed into a werewolf, turning him into CapWolf.

It’s kind of a weird turn for Captain America (though not entirely out of place with writer Mark Gruenwald’s run on the Captain America book) but while it’s bonkers, it’s also a really fun story. More than that, however, the idea of a werewolf Captain America is kind of cool. The storyline sees CapWolf team up with Man-Wolf, Wolfsbane, and even Werewolf By Night to defeat Nightshade and honestly, that’s a pretty amazing team up.

4) American Dream

You could argue that American Dream, aka Shannon Carter, isn’t exactly an alternate version of Captain America, but her Cap decided himself that she was worthy to carry the shield so we don’t argue with him. First appearing in A-Next #1 in 1988, Shannon is the cousin of Sharon Carter and grew up a huge Captain America fan. Joining the new Avengers team, she picked the mantle American Dream and put on a costume based on Cap’s. When she ends up being part of the team that saves the original Avengers, Captain America gives her his stamp of approval.

American Dream is a cool character. She’s a great example of how Captain America can inspire and is a great hero in her own right. She hasn’t had a ton of appearances in comics — she did have a solo series in 2008 and more recently appeared in 2011’s Captain American Corps — but she’s proven to be a formidable hero. She’s also led her own team, Dream Team.

3) Soldier Supreme

If you ever wondered what would happen if Captain America and Doctor Strange merged, you get your answer with Soldier Supreme, aka Stephen Rogers. First appearing in Infinity Wars #3, Soldier Supreme is a product of Infinity Warps and has the incredibly powerful combination of Captain America’s physical powers with Doctor Strange’s insane magical abilities. It makes him an incredibly formidable opponent and he can even summon magical spirits.

What is especially cool about Soldier Supreme is his shield. It’s not the Captain America Shield you’re used to; it’s a magical shield which is incredibly cool. The character also exists in a pocket dimension off of Earth-616 and his story generally follows the actual Captain America’s in terms of trajectory so it’s a ton of fun.

2) Captain Colonies

Hailing from Earth-4103, Stephen Rogers is Captain Colonies. In his universe, the original Thirteen Colonies didn’t declare independence from England to become their own country which technically makes him a member of the Captain Britain Corps. Despite this, his look is very “American” with the stars, the stripes, and even the eagle.

While the character hasn’t necessarily been utilized very much, Captain Colonies is a pretty interesting figure. Even with him technically being a British hero, he still functions much in the same capacity as Captain America. It just makes for an interesting “what if” of sorts, exploring a different version of what we know as America. Also, his tri-corner hat is pretty cool.

1) Captain Carter

Peggy Carter is one those Marvel Comics characters that have gained a lot of popularity thanks to their appearances in the MCU. That popularity led to her finally getting more exploration in comics which is who we get Captain Carter, a “what if” version of the hero where she gets the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve. Another version of a “British” take on the Captain America concept, Captain Carter has pretty much all of the same abilities you’d expect from Captain America, just with Peggy’s personal spin. She’s become a fan favorite.

What’s especially great about Captain Carter is that the character has taken on a life of her own more than pretty much every other alternate version of Captain America. She appeared in the animated What If…? series and then got a moment to shine in live-action, appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That’s kind of a big deal for an alternative version of a major hero and fans loved it.

